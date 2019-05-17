Home Sport ICC World Cup News

USD 10 million on offer in ICC World Cup 2019, winner to earn USD 4 million

The 10 teams in the tournament will play against each other in a single-league format, with the top four sides after 45 matches to qualify for the two semi-finals.

Virat Kohli poses with the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Winner of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 will earn a purse of $ 4 million, the highest prize money to date, along with the trophy that the victorious team will lift at the Lord's on July 16.

The total prize pot, which sits at $ 10 million, will see the runners-up assured of $ 2 million and the losing semi-finalists $ 800,000 each at the end of the 46-day tournament being played across 11 venues.

The tournament will run from May 30 to July 14. The semi-finals will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 9 and 11 respectively, while the Lord's will host the final on July 14.

The 10 teams in the tournament will play against each other in a single-league format, with the top four sides after 45 matches to qualify for the two semi-finals. There are prizes for each league match won, in what promises to be a competitive tournament with the world's best playing each other in a round-robin format.

England and Wales have previously staged the World Cup in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999. Australia are the most successful side, having won in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. The West Indies won the first two editions in 1975 and 1979, while India won in 1983 and 2011. Other winners are Pakistan in 1992 and Sri Lanka in 1996.

ICC CWC 2019 -- Prize Money: Winners (1) USD 4,000,000; Runners-Up (1) USD 2,000,00; Losing Semi-Finalists (2) USD 800,000 each; Winners of each league stage match (45): USD 40,000 each; Teams that do pass the league stage (6) USD 100,000 each.

