Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Lungi Ngidi eyeing revenge against India in World Cup

South Africa have never won the World Cup and Ngidi said it would be a dream come true if he can help the side to victory.

Published: 19th May 2019 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi says his team 'owes one' to the Virat Kohli-led side (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi wants to set the record straight against India in the upcoming World Cup, saying his team "owes one" to the Virat Kohli-led side following its ODI series loss at home.

Visitors India had sealed a comprehensive 5-1 win over South Africa last year.

The Proteas were missing some key players skipper Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock during that series and Ngidi believes a full-strength team will be able to return the favour when they clash with India on June 5 at Southampton.

"I believe we owe them one," the 23-year-old said.

"I'm looking forward to India. When they came here, they had a good series against us. So in my mind, I believe we owe them one. It would be a very exciting game for me. I'm sure it will be for all the guys as well.

"They're a great team, don't take that away from them. But when they had a good series here, we were missing a few players. With those guys back, we'll see how it evens out a bit," added the 23-year-old.

South Africa have never won the World Cup and Ngidi said it would be a dream come true if he can help the side to victory.

"Since I started this journey in international cricket, it's something that was always brought to my attention: that there's a World cup coming, and am I looking to be within that squad?

"And now I'm here, and there's no turning back. Nothing but excitement going there, and it would be a dream come true to win that World Cup and bring it back to South African soil."

South Africa will open their World Cup campaign against hosts England on May 30 at the Oval and Ngidi said they would want to send a statement to the hot favourites.

"We are well-aware that they are probably under a lot more pressure than we are," said Ngidi, who has picked up 34 ODI wickets at an average of 21.64.

"They are hosts, they're considered to be favourites and that's an advantage for us. We obviously want to win, and if we do, it would send a massive statement."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 South Africa cricket Lungi Ngidi India cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp