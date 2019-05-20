Pakistan announce World Cup 2019 squad

After being dropped from the 23-man probables for the World Cup, Wahab Riaz made a sensational return as he made the cut in Pakistan's 15-man World Cup squad. Mohammad Amir also features along with all-rounder Shadab Khan, who received clearance to feature following his recovery.

Growing concern over Pakistan's bowling attack after their 4-0 demolition at the hands of England has meant that Wahab Riaz, who last played an ODI during the 2017 Champions Trophy, has returned to the side along with Amir.

"As far as Amir is concerned, we never discarded him," chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq pointed out. "We now want to take a bowler who brings a bit of experience and the previous knowledge of having bowled in English conditions."