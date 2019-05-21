Home Sport ICC World Cup News

MS Dhoni's role massive in India's World Cup campaign, says coach Ravi Shastri 

Shastri said it would be the most challenging World Cup considering the quality of the opposition teams and the change in format.

Published: 21st May 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Indian captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri answering media in Mumbai (Photo | Twitter @BCCI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will have a massive role in India's bid to regain the World Cup, coach Ravi Shastri said Tuesday, harping on the veteran's ability to influence the game's little moments.

"Massive as it has always been," Shastri told reporters when asked what he thinks would be Dhoni's role in the ICC's upcoming showpiece.

"He is right there, his communication has been fantastic.

As a keeper, he has shown over the years that no one is better than him in this format, not just in taking catches, inflicting those run-outs or stumping, these are little moments in the game which can change it on the head and there was no one better than him," he said.

Dhoni, who will be playing in his fourth World Cup, amassed 416 runs at an average of 83.2 in the last IPL and led Chennai Super Kings to the final, and Shastri said he was impressed with his footwork during the league.

"It is great to see the way he was moving in the IPL especially when he was batting, the footwork, the power with which he was hitting the shots, he will be a big player in this World Cup," Shastri said at the team's pre-departure press conference.

Shastri said it would be the most challenging World Cup considering the quality of the opposition teams and the change in format.

"It will be very challenging.If you look at 2014 and 2019 now, the gap has become closer between the teams. You see what Afghanistan, Bangladesh were in 2014 and what they are now, so it is a strong competition.

West Indies, on paper, is as strong as any other team," he said.

The pitches in England have become flatter over the years with the recent ODI series, involving the hosts and Pakistan, witnessing scores over 350 runs almost regularly.

The former skipper said India will have to be flexible since overcast conditions can change things at the Old Blighty.

"I think our mantra will be to be flexible according to the conditions because this is one country in the world where the pitches may be flat but if there is overcast condition then you have to be up for it," he said.

"In no other country, overcast conditions matter so much but in England they do, London might not make that difference but if you go up north and it does get overcast then you will see things happen, so we have to be ready for that and prepare to be flexible."

Shastri believed India shoudn't try to do anything differently and only play to their potential.

"This team has played good cricket in last five years. They have been striving for consistency. They will not play any differently because it is World Cup. They need to enjoy it and if they play to their potential the Cup can be ours," he said.

Talking about the bowling attack, the coach said: "This is an experienced unit. They have been together for the last 4-5 years, they have bowled as a unit together, they accomplished what they set out to do in Tests and the endeavour will be the same here as well, to complement each other and keep the pressure right through the 50 overs."

Should World Cup have playoffs like the IPL and Shastri responded in the affirmative.

"I have always said that, that's why the IPL format is fantastic, you never know in future, down the line, they (ICC) might think of doing it because of what exactly you said, you know that can happen, but at this moment of time, we will have to just say bad luck."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Ravi Shastri India World Cup squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp