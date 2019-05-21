Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup to reach Afghanistan via state broadcaster

Radio Television Afghanistan will bring the tournament to an audience of approximately 20 million.

Published: 21st May 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan are participating in the World Cup for just the second time.| AFP

By PTI

LONDON: For the first time in history, World Cup will be brought to the fans of strife-torn Afghanistan via state broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) with the coverage reaching approximately an audience of 20 million.

Afghanistan are participating in the World Cup for just the second time.

With support from ICC global broadcast partner -- Star Sports -- World Cup will be broadcast live to more than 200 territories via 25 broadcast partners.

ALSO READ | ICC offers wide range of platforms to tune into World Cup

The ICC has announced the broadcast and digital distribution plans for the World Cup, providing fans across the globe with the widest range of platforms to access the tournament across television, radio and digital platforms, as well as news, in cinemas, at Fan Parks and via other media rights partners.

The tournament will also be broadcast across seven regional language feeds in India.

Around the world, the World Cup will be broadcast on Star Sports (India and the rest of the Indian Sub-continent), Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Fox Sports Australia and Channel 9 (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV and Prime (New Zealand), Ten Sports and PTV (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV, Maasranga and BTV (all Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka) and Fox Network Group (China and South East Asia), Digicel (Asia Pacific), Radio Television Afghanistan (Afghanistan) and Yupp TV (Continental Europe and Central Asia).

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Afghanistan cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp