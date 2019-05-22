Home Sport ICC World Cup News

ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah go into World Cup as No.1

India head into the World Cup as the No.2 ranked ODI side but with both the No.1 ODI batsman and bowler.

Published: 22nd May 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

Kohli and Bumrah lead India's domination| AP

By ANI

DUBAI: With the men's Cricket World Cup 2019 scheduled to begin from May 30, the Indian team are looking for a good run as the latest International Cricket Council player rankings released on Wednesday put them in a dominant place - the number one batsmen and bowler both hail from India.

India is ranked second in the ICC team ODI rankings with two batsmen and three bowlers among the top 10.

Skipper Virat Kohli retained his top spot in the batting rankings with 890 points followed by Rohit Sharma, who consolidated his second position with 839 points.

Ross Taylor (831) of New Zealand, West Indies' Shai Hope (808) and Quinton de Kock (803) of South Africa complete the top five in the ODI chart.

India's Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the bowling rankings with 774 points.

New Zealand's Trent Boult (759), Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (726), South Africa's Imran Tahir (703) and his compatriot Kagiso Rabada (702) wrap the top five spots.

ALSO READ | ICC Rankings: Shakib becomes No.1 ranked ODI all-rounder ahead of World Cup

In the all-rounder rankings, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh has moved to top the table. Shakib now has 359 points, 20 ahead of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who has now slipped to number two.

Rashid's team-mate Mohammad Nabi secured number three place with 319 points. Pakistan's Imad Wasim (289) and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (279) settled on the fourth and fifth position.

The much-anticipated Cricket World Cup is set to run from May 30 to July 14 in UK and Wales.

Ahead of the tournament, warm-up matches will take place, starting May 24.

India will face New Zealand on May 25 followed by a match against Bangladesh on May 28. The Men in Blue will kick-off its World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 India cricket Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp