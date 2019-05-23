World Cup 2019: Orange secondary colour for Men in Blue

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Team India won't be just Men in Blue this World Cup. As the International Cricket Council (ICC) is introducing home and away kits in the upcoming tournament, the new rule will see India wearing a new-look orange jersey for the match against England. Virat Kohli & Co are set wear that again in the match against Afghanistan.

With hosts England, India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka all having blue as their preferred colour, the ICC has planned to introduce the concept of home and away kits, which is already in practice in football. With England being the hosts, they will continue to sport their newly-launched kit, which is similar to the 1992 World Cup. This means other teams who sport blue have to change their colours for matches involving England. Express understands that India have chosen orange as an away kit. The yet-to-be-released kit will see India wear a darker blue in the front, with orange dominating the sleeves and the back.

India, who have traditionally sported blue, will continue to wear that in other group matches. Against Sri Lanka, they will take the field in this as they are listed as the home team for this match.

South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh all have green as their colour. They will also have alternatives in place. While Pakistan have the luxury of sporting their much favoured green right through the tournament as they are listed as home team for the matches against Bangladesh and South Africa, the other two have to wear yellow as their away kit.

While the move to adopt orange may come as a surprise to many, Express can reveal that there have been talks to include the colour for the last six months. In fact, there were efforts to make it the dominant colour when India's apparel sponsor Nike introduced a new edition for the home series against Australia. But the move was shelved and this time with the ICC floating the idea, India have opted for orange.

Australia, New Zealand and West Indies --- by virtue of wearing yellow, black and maroon --- have the luxury of wearing their traditional colours right through the World Cup.