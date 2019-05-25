Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Chris Gayle targets World Cup swansong

Even in his 40th year, the left-handed West Indies opener is planning on having a big say at the World Cup.

Published: 25th May 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Gayle also admitted that he has nothing to prove | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Chris Gayle has the audacity to call himself "Universe Boss" but can justify his swagger by pointing to an astonishing career in which he has regularly laid waste to bowling attacks.

Even in his 40th year, in what looks likely to be his final major international tournament, the left-handed West Indies opener is planning on having a big say at the World Cup in England and Wales.

And who can blame him? 

It is only a few months since Gayle scored 424 runs at an average of 106, including 39 sixes, in four innings against England, the World Cup favourites.

That deluge of runs across the Caribbean was a reminder that Gayle retains the strength and eye that have made him such a dangerous opponent during a 20-year international career.

Gayle is basically correct hitter. Pitch too full and he can drive the fastest of bowlers straight back over their heads but drop too short on either side and expect to be on the receiving end of powerful cuts and pulls.

While prepared to make some concessions to his advancing years, Gayle is in no mood to give too much ground even if it is a decade since he hit Australia express fast bowler Brett Lee for some of the biggest sixes ever seen at the Oval in London during the 2009 World Twenty20. 

"Youngsters coming at my head -- it's not as easy as it was like one time before," Gayle told the cricket.com.au website. "I was quicker then.

"But they'll be wary. They know what the Universe Boss is capable of. I'm sure they will have it in the back of their mind, 'Hey, this is the most dangerous batsman they've ever seen in cricket.'"

He added: "Go ask them on camera. They're going to say, no, they're not scared. But you ask them off the camera, they going to say, 'Yeah, he's the man. He's the man.'

"I'm always enjoying the battle against fast bowlers, it's good," he added. "Sometimes those things actually give you extra drive as a batter. When you have a battle, I like those challenges."

One of the most entertaining batsmen of his generation, Gayle, who in recent years has often missed West Indies matches because of conflicts with administrators, relishes a large crowd in much the same way a stage actor feeds off a full house.

"The fans are always asking you for more sixes," he said. 

"Those things give you that extra drive," added the Jamaican, who has scored more than 10,000 runs in 289 ODIs including 25 hundreds during a career also featuring two Test match triple centuries. 

West Indies won the first two men's World Cups, in 1975 and 1979, under another big-hitting left-hander in Clive Lloyd, as much feared by bowlers in his day as Gayle is now, for all their different personalities.

"There's nothing to go out there and prove, the only thing that would be nice is to win the World Cup," said Gayle.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 West Indies cricket Chris Gayle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp