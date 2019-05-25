Home Sport ICC World Cup News

David Warner, Steve Smith booed by fans in World Cup warm-up game against England

The warm-up match against England acts as the start of what will be a gruelling tour that features the World Cup, which will be followed by the high-voltage Ashes.

Published: 25th May 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Smith, Warner

Smith and Warner both made an impact with the bat though | AP

By IANS

LONDON: Australia's David Warner and Steve Smith were subject to boos by the crowd during Saturday's pre-World Cup warm-up match against England at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Warner, who opened the innings with captain Aaron Finch, made 43 runs off 55 balls before falling to Liam Plunkett. According to reports, boos and jeers rang out from the stands as he walked back and continued as Smith walked in to take his position at the crease.

ALSO READ | England assistant coach Paul Collingwood takes to the field during warm-up game against Australia

Posts on social media from in and around the stadium showed fans walking at the edge of the ground in red cricket ball outfit with sandpaper on their hands. Cricket writer Chris Stocks tweeted that Smith was booed by large numbers in Southampton "as chants of 'cheat, cheat, cheat, cheat' ring around the ground."

At the World Cup that starts on May 30, Smith and Warner will be making their comeback into the Australian squad after serving out the 12-month bans imposed in the aftermath of the 2018 Sandpaper Gate fiasco.

The warm-up match against England thus acts as the start of what will be a gruelling tour of the country of the duo as the World Cup will be followed by the high-voltage Ashes.

Coach Justin Langer had earlier said that while Warner and Smith are ready for the barrage that could be coming their way from the England fans during the tour, they will need to be taken care of.

"There's not too many I've met in my life who like being booed or heckled or disliked so they're human beings. We're going to have to care for them, we're going to have to put an arm around them and make sure they're going okay," he said.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, on the other hand, appealed to fans to not get personal with their chants against the duo.

"I really hope they don't get too much stick. I want them to enjoy the series. If you have to, keep it funny, not personal," Ali said.

"We all make mistakes. We are human beings and we have feelings. I know deep down they are probably really good people. I just hope they get treated decently. I just want the cricket to be spoken about."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Australia cricket England cricket David Warner Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp