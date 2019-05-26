Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Rain washes out World Cup warm-up games in Bristol and Cardiff

The Pakistan-Bangladesh clash was abandoned without a ball being bowled while 12.4 overs were bowled in the South Africa-West Indies clash.

Published: 26th May 2019 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CARDIFF/BRISTOL: The ICC World Cup warm-up matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh and South Africa and West Indies were Sunday called off due to rain in both the venues.

While the Pakistan-Bangladesh match in Cardiff was abandoned without a ball being bowled, the tie between South Africa and West Indies saw very little action.

South Africa were coasting at 95 for no loss in Bristol after being sent into bat when the match was called off.

Hashim Amla was batting on 51 off 46 balls and Quinton de Cook was not out on 37 off 30 balls.

The match between South Africa and West Indies witnessed two rain interruptions -- first after nine overs and then after 12.4 overs, forcing the on-field umpires to abandon the game.

While Pakistan were stunned by Afghanistan by three wickets in their first warm-up game in Bristol on Friday, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 87 runs in their opening practice match in Cardiff the same day.

