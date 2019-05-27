Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Shakib Al Hasan has a point to prove, says Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes

The talented all-rounder, according to Bangladesh coach was falling off the radar a bit but is now slowly getting back to his best.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (File | AP)

By PTI

CARDIFF: The tag of world's premier all-rounder rightfully belongs to Shakib Al Hasan, who is all set to prove a point to his critics, feels Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes.

Shakib has recently regained his top ODI all-rounder's position in ICC rankings and Bangladesh's greatest ever cricketer with more than 5000 runs and 250 wickets in the 50-over format will play a key role for the 'Tigers'.

There were some doubts surrounding Shakib's fitness but the coach insisted that he is fine.

"Shakib is fine. He is in a great position physically. He had a little problem in Ireland but he's got over that and is raring to go. He is looking forward to a wonderful tournament. I think he's got a bit of a point to prove and he probably thinks that as well," Rhodes was quoted as saying in the ICC website.

The talented all-rounder, according to Bangladesh coach was falling off the radar a bit but is now slowly getting back to his best.

"He (Shakib) seems to have been a little bit forgotten but now he's back as the world's No. 1 all-rounder in ODI cricket - and that's where we think he belongs. But he's got a point to prove to make sure everybody else believes that."

One area of concern has been the injury to another key all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad, who is currently nursing a shoulder niggle.

Rhodes said: "Mahmudullah's shoulder is coming along a little slowly. I don't think it would have been possible for him to bowl against Pakistan in the warm-up game. We are very optimistic that we can get him up and running for the early stages of the World Cup."

