Home Sport ICC World Cup News

England's 'do-or-die' World Cup bid excites Kevin Pietersen

The 38-year-old warned England to ignore the hype as they go in search of a first World Cup title.

Published: 29th May 2019 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen also praised Eoin Morgan's leadership | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Kevin Pietersen believes the fearless brand of one-day cricket England have played under Eoin Morgan means they can win the World Cup for the first time.

England, who launch the tournament against South Africa at the Oval on Thursday, have transformed their approach to the one-day international game under Morgan and coach Trevor Bayliss since their embarrassing first-round exit at the 2015 edition.

"When you are allowed to fail you can play some unbelievable sport," former England batsman Pietersen, one of the most talented runscorers of his generation, said at the official tournament opening in London on Wednesday.

"That is what Morgan and Bayliss have done."

ALSO READ | Eoin Morgan embraces pressure of being World Cup favourites

The former England skipper praised Morgan's leadership.

"He's cool, he's calm and he has the backing of his players, which is the most important thing," he said.

"And you get supported by your players when you know that your leader is supporting you.

"I think the most encouraging thing about this England team is that they are allowed to fail. That has been just the biggest turnaround in what they are doing."

England boast a powerful batting order, with the gifted Jos Buttler capable of changing matches in a few overs from the middle order.

Pietersen, whose fallout with the English cricket hierarchy ended his international career, said Morgan's men now had a much better chance of winning the World Cup than when he was playing.

But the South Africa-born Pietersen, 38, warned England to ignore the hype as they go in search of a first World Cup title and said being number one in the rankings would count for little.

"I mean you guys (the media) have already said that they are winning the World Cup. I have been part of that whole syndrome, where they will build you up, build you up and you guys are ready to eat them.

"Hopefully they can put aside what you guys write about them. They've just been beaten by Australia (in a warm-up game) on the weekend as well so it's going to be a testing time for them," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 England cricket Kevin Pietersen Eoin Morgan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp