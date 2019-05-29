Home Sport ICC World Cup News

ICC World Cup 2019: Give him any role, Hardik Pandya takes it up with a smile, says KL Rahul

Rahul, who sealed the number four spot for the World Cup opener against South Africa with a fine hundred here on Tuesday, said Hardik has grown immensely as a cricketer over the last two years.

Published: 29th May 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Pandya, right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the Cricket World Cup warm up match between India and New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

Hardik Pandya, right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the Cricket World Cup warm up match between India and New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CARDIFF: K L Rahul has heaped praise on his close friend and India teammate Hardik Pandya, saying the all-rounder revels in taking extra responsibility for the team.

Rahul, who sealed the number four spot for the World Cup opener against South Africa with a fine hundred here on Tuesday, said Hardik has grown immensely as a cricketer over the last two years.

"Being a fast bowling all-rounder he plays an important role in the set-up of the team, no matter what format. He does have the skill and everybody knows he has the skill. But how he has used that skill and grown in the last two years," said Rahul after his stellar knock against Bangladesh in India's final warm-up game before the World Cup.

Not long ago, Rahul and Hardik were embroiled in a massive controversy following their sexist comments on a popular chat show. Key to India's chances in the mega event beginning May 30, they both look in good shape having done well in the preceding IPL.

Hardik's role will be critical not just with the bat in the death overs but also as a pacer. Rahul backed him to have a successful tournament.

"His red ball form, he did well in England and also got a 90 in South Africa at Cape Town. Put under pressure, he has come up and delivered for the team. He is somebody from who the team expects a lot and he always takes the responsibility thrown in at him.

"Give him any role and Hardik takes it up with a smile on his face. He wants to do it for the team and gives his all. That's what makes him who he is. Someone who gives hundred percent each time he is on the field," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K L Rahul Hardik Pandya ICC World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp