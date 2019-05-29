Home Sport ICC World Cup News

May the four be with KL Rahul

Published: 29th May 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Timing was a crucial aspect of KL Rahul’s innings. Of course, there was plenty in each of those shots that he played at the Sophia Gardens on Tuesday. But, how important are the 108 runs he scored in the bigger context of the World Cup and that of India?

It’s safe to say that for now, the Men in Blue will head to Southampton, finally knowing who their No 4 is. There shouldn’t be any argument, at least for three-four matches, unless Rahul completely bottles the job. 

Vijay Shankar was the one earmarked to play the role in England. But an untimely injury prior to the first warm-up game against New Zealand and a poor outing on Tuesday means, Shankar will bat at No 6 if he features in the XI against South Africa. 

While there has been considerable focus on India’s middle-order with uncertainty over who bats at No 4, 5 and 6, Tuesday gave enough encouraging signs. Apart from Rahul, India seemed considerably happy with regards to how MS Dhoni made a 78-ball 113 at No 6. It was a typical Dhoni act, first resurrecting the innings that appeared to be struggling at 102/4, and then powering the side to a 350-plus total by switching to a more destructive role towards the death.

But, undoubtedly, the day belonged to Rahul. Since the last English summer, Rahul has been threatening to tee off but only to be undone time and again by his weakness against the seamers. Tuesday, was by all means what you call trademark English conditions: chilly; green top; swinging ball. One expects players of Rahul’s ilk to score runs. Even during his string of low scores, nobody doubted his class. 

In England, it has happened for the best. All that Rahul had to look for was a player who had gone through what he has over the last 12 months beginning in England. He had one in Virat Kohli, who himself made an assuring 47. For all the talks of Rahul’s technique, there was a feeling he was playing too many shots, which can be a handicap in England. But, that is where his strength lies. If he continues to be wise in choosing deliveries to attack and be patient, there is no better candidate than Rahul to bat at second drop. 

In the case of early wickets, he can play a cautious game. In case he comes in at 150/2, he has the game to switch gears seamlessly. Against spinners, he can be marauding; something that should help the rest of the middle-order, particularly Dhoni. 

Throughout his 99-ball innings, except for a slash when he was on 84, he hardly played outside the body. It was not just him. Perhaps the struggle against New Zealand may have played a role. Even Kohli checked with batting coach Sanjay Bangar if his stance and bat lift were in tune. Maybe, this being a practice match, the pressure was non-existent. But, try telling that to Rahul and the rest of the team.
With Rahul, all that is needed is for India to persist with him and for the batsman to show Tuesday wasn’t an exception.

Brief Scores
India 359/7 in 50 ovs (Dhoni 113, Rahul 108; Shakib 2/58, Rubel 2/62) bt Bangladesh 264 in 49.3 ovs (Mushfiqur 90, Liton 73; Kuldeep 3/47, Chahal 3/55).

Big victory for Windies

West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs in a World Cup warm-up game in Bristol on Tuesday. Shai Hope’s 86-ball 121 helped Windies post 421. In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 330.

Brief scores 
WI 421 in 49.2 ovs (Hope 101, Boult 4/50) bt NZ 330 in 47.2 ovs (Blundell 106).

