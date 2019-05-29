World Cup 2019: Meet 'The Avengers' of Indian cricket

By Express News Service

All-rounders

Vijay Shankar

After all the experiments, seems less likely to take up the No 4 mantle, with KL Rahul being the probable option. Has not played many matches as compared to others in the line-up, but his all-round capabilities might open up a place for him down the order. Can also be handy with the ball. Doesn’t have great pace, but can send down a few overs when that’s needed.

Kedar Jadhav

Came in when Dhoni’s ability as a limited-overs finisher started to diminish. The right-hander is an attacking middle-order bat who has matured over time. His slingy off-spin is also effective. Jadhav has proven to have the golden arm in quite a few games, and this attribute gives him an extra edge.

Hardik Pandya

India’s X factor. His all-around abilities bring balance to the team. Has become a much better batsman over time and his power-hitting will be crucial lower down the order. The 25-year-old is expected to take up the role of finisher. Looked comfortable in the warm-up clash against New Zealand, when he was promoted ahead of Dhoni. Has put in hard yards to increase pace, and has an uncanny knack of picking up wickets with short balls.

Ravindra Jadeja

A year ago, it was hard to imagine him in India’s one-day scheme of things. But grabbed the opportunities that came his way during last year’s Asia Cup. With wrist-spinners being the preferred choice, the all-rounder may not be an automatic pick in the XI. But has made a strong case with the bat, scoring a fifty in the first warm-up game when other batsmen failed to cope with a moving ball.

MS Dhoni

The most experienced man in the line-up. His lightning-quick stumpings and reflexes behind the batsmen have turned matches around time and again for the Men in Blue. The only thing he should be cautious of is his keeping himself fit throughout the tournament. Is seen more as a finisher, but has proved that he can come in at No 4 and 5 and shepherd India during collapses. His experience as captain will be vital for Kohli during pressure situations, who has always leaned on the former skipper for

his acumen.

Dinesh Karthik

Pipped young Rishabh Pant because of his superior wicketkeeping and experience. Unless first-choice stumper Dhoni is injured, there are minimal chances of him playing in the XI, even as a specialist batsman. May have an outside chance to be India’s No 4, but Rahul and Vijay are higher up the pecking order for that crucial slot.

Jasprit Bumrah

The Kohli of fast bowling. Arguably the world’s best pacer at the moment. His ability to bowl perfect yorkers is what has added zing to India’s death bowling. Has mastered the art of performing in pressure situations. Can be lethal not just with pace and accuracy, but also with his deft variations. Won’t be wrong to say that India’s title hopes will rest on his performance.

Mohammed Shami

After a roller-coaster ride last year, the right-arm fast bowler is back on his feet, hungrier than before. Has improved by miles in the one-day format, in terms of consistency. So much so that he has become a competitor for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is himself a blue-chip stock with the white ball.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The other spin twin. Has supreme control, one that complements his chinaman companions' attacking approach. The former chess player also brings intelligence to the table, and his awareness is appreciable. Doesn’t have a deceptive googly, but makes up for it with his skiddy bowling and tight lengths.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The swing king. Has also honed his yorker over the past few years, apart from upping the clicks at which he bowls. The 29-year-old has been doing well with the old ball, and is no longer seen as a new-ball specialist. But with Shami also finding form, India have a tough call for selecting their second seamer. Played only one game in the last World Cup due to fitness issues, but he will be keen to make a mark this time.



Kuldeep Yadav

A rare breed. Had a terrible IPL but that shouldn’t worry him, considering the format he’ll be playing. The chinaman has been largely effective in containment during middle overs. Even the most accomplished batsmen have trouble picking his variations. Though there are talks of him losing charm and batsmen decoding him, Kuldeep will be crucial for India.

Rohit Sharma

Has been phenomenally consistent over the last few years. Takes time to get set but once he is in the zone, no one can predict how far he will go. His career graph has climbed sharply since the 2015 World Cup. Has averaged 61.12 and hit 14 centuries since then. If India are to succeed in batting-friendly England, the vice-captain has to get going at the top.

Shikhar Dhawan

Loves ICC events. Has gone through bad patches before key tournaments, but somehow finds his way during them. An aggressive player, the southpaw knows how to keep the scoreboard ticking from the first ball. That he got out to left-arm seamers twice in the two warm-up games will be a concern, but given his record in ICC tournaments, he is likely to move on when the campaign kicks off.

Virat Kohli

Is a different beast in this format. One of the best batsmen in the world, he knows how to pace an innings and chase down targets when the chips are down. Playing his first World Cup as skipper, Kohli would be keen to bring home the cup. Has struggled in England previously. But last year, he showed he’d mastered the conditions by hitting two centuries and three fifties in India’s five-match Test series.



KL Rahul

One of the highly rated batsmen of India’s next generation, Rahul was initially picked as back-up opener. But after Vijay had an injury scare in the warm-up game, he has put himself in contention to be India’s No 4 with a solid century against Bangladesh. His numbers are less than impressive in this format, but he was on song in the IPL. With the team looking ready to invest in him, Rahul will be hoping to make good use of opportunities.