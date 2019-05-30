Hashim Amla out cheaply after returning to bat following Jofra Archer bouncer injury

By AFP

LONDON: South Africa star batsman Hashim Amla retired hurt after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the World Cup opener against England at the Oval on Thursday.

Amla had made five when he missed an intended pull off the fast bowler, the ball crashing into the grille of his helmet after he was beaten for sheer speed. He had several minutes of on-field treatment before walking off.

The Proteas were then 14 without loss in the fourth over chasing 312 to win on an Oval ground where Amla made a South Africa record 311 not out in a Test against England in 2012.

It was uncertain whether Amla would bat again in the innings, with a statement issued by Cricket South Africa on their Twitter feed saying: "@amlahash has been assessed and is doing fine."

It added: "Due to the sensitive nature of head injuries, he will undergo another reassessment during the course of the innings which will give an indication of his further participation in the match."

While he was in the dressing room, the Proteas collapsed, with Archer taking three wickets.

But with the score 167 for six in the 32nd over, Amla returned after being cleared to resume his innings by the tournament medical director.

Amla was caught behind by Jos Buttler off the bowling of Liam Plunkett for 13.