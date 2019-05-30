Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar to debut as on-air expert

The Master Blaster will take his place in the commentary box ahead of the tournament opener between hosts England and South Africa.

Published: 30th May 2019 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will make his debut as an on-air expert in the ICC ODI World Cup, starting Thursday in the United Kingdom.

The Master Blaster will take his place in the commentary box ahead of the tournament opener between hosts England and South Africa.

Tendulkar joins an illustrious panel of experts in the pre-show on Star Sports.

ALSO READ | All you need to know about India

He will have his own segment 'Sachin Opens Again'.

The 46-year-old, who has represented India in six World Cups, holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup, scoring 673 in 2003.

India opens its campaign on June 5 against South Africa.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup ICC World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp