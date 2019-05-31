Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Chacha Cricket rallies Pakistan fans at World Cup

Pakistan super-fan Chacha Sufi Jalil,  69, is on his 12th trip to Britain and his spirits weren't dampened despite Pakistan's loss to West Indies.

Published: 31st May 2019 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 11:15 PM

Pakistan cricket

The match against WI was a damp squib for Pakistan's large number of fans

By AFP

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan super-fan "Chacha Cricket" on Friday celebrated 50 years of watching his favourite sport by offering his team noisy support despite a World Cup thumping by West Indies.

Chacha Sufi Jalil,  69, is on his 12th trip to Britain, having flown over for the 1999 World Cup, a number of bilateral series, the 2009 World Twenty20 and Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2017.

"I am a fan for 50 years today," Jalil told AFP as he entered Trent Bridge stadium to support Pakistan.

The match itself was a damp squib for Pakistan's large number of fans as their team were dismissed for a paltry 105 before West Indies romped to victory by seven wickets in just 13.4 overs.

ALSO READ | Sarfaraz Ahmed wants to forget about their loss to West Indies

Jalil's spirits were not dampened by a clatter of early wickets.

Once he settled in the ground after numerous selfies with fans, he started chanting his slogans at a high pitch --  "jeetay ga bhai jeetay ga, Pakistan jeetay ga (Pakistan will win... brother)" and "Zor say bolo, zor say khelo (speak loud, play hard)".

"I am here to support Pakistan and Inshallah (God willing), Pakistan will win this World Cup, just like we won the Champions Trophy here in England," said Jalil.

Chacha Cricket (or Uncle Cricket) wears the traditional green shalwar kameez, Pakistan's national dress, and can be found at every Pakistan match.

He first attended an international game at the age of 19.

"I remember it was a Pakistan-England match and the year was 1969. Colin Cowdrey was the English captain, and Saeed Ahmed led Pakistan in Lahore Stadium. 

"I paid five Pakistani rupees for the tickets and went with four friends. I enjoyed it very much."

He later got a job in the United Arab Emirates and was a famous fixture at the Sharjah ground for many years.

Jalil will receive a prize at the Global Sports Fan Awards on June 14 in Manchester, two days before the much-anticipated India v Pakistan game at Old Trafford.

"I am honoured to know that I will get an award on completing half a century of cricket watching," he said.

