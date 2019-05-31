Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Pakistan head into World Cup opener on 10-loss streak

In World Cup history, the West Indies lead on head-to-head 7-3.

By Associated Press

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan heads into its Cricket World Cup opening match against the West Indies on Friday at high-scoring Trent Bridge having lost its last 10 completed one-day internationals.

However, Pakistan has won seven of their last nine matchups against the West Indies.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Amir makes World Cup debut as West Indies send Pakistan into bat

Pakistan's Babar Azam has struck hundreds in four of his six ODIs against the West Indies, and needs one more century to equal Brian Lara's record for the most by a batsman in these matchups.

West Indies' Chris Gayle has scored 50-plus in his last five ODIs.

