Pakistan head into World Cup opener on 10-loss streak

By Associated Press

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan heads into its Cricket World Cup opening match against the West Indies on Friday at high-scoring Trent Bridge having lost its last 10 completed one-day internationals.

However, Pakistan has won seven of their last nine matchups against the West Indies.

In World Cup history, the West Indies lead on head-to-head 7-3.

Pakistan's Babar Azam has struck hundreds in four of his six ODIs against the West Indies, and needs one more century to equal Brian Lara's record for the most by a batsman in these matchups.

West Indies' Chris Gayle has scored 50-plus in his last five ODIs.