Home Sport ICC World Cup World Cup Countdown

57 days for World Cup: Yuvi special ends Australia's reign

Yuvraj finished off the game in style, ending Australia's reign by whipping a Brett Lee delivery for the winning runs through the covers.

Published: 03rd April 2019 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Yuvraj SIngh plays a shot against AUstralia. (Photo | AFP)

By Shadab Akhtar Rabbani
Online Desk

Australia are the side to beat in World Cups, having won the tournament a record five times, but it's never an easy task to do that. Since 1992, Australia had played four finals and won three consecutive titles (1999, 2003, 2007). 2011 was a different affair though, courtesy a gem of an innings by Yuvraj Singh.

Both Australia and India came into the game with four wins from their six group stage matches. It was the second quarterfinals with the winner of the match to meet Pakistan in the semi-finals. Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, who was playing his last World Cup, won the toss and chose to bat on a turning wicket in Ahmedabad. 

The move paid off with opener Brad Haddin getting a fifty and Ricky Ponting showing his class en route to a century. Australia were well set at 140/2 before Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh pulled India back with double strikes each. 

Ponting was the last to go playing a reverse shot off Ravi Ashwin to Zaheer at short third man. He scored 104 off 118 balls with seven fours and a six. David Hussey provided the late flourish to Australia as they reached a competitive 260/6.

Yuvraj was the pick of the bowlers having delivered an economical spell of 2/44 in 10 overs. Zaheer and Ashwin also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

As the chase began in the pressure game, Sehwag was out early before Sachin Tendulkar showed his
excellence in scoring a crucial 68-ball 53. Gautam Gambhir played the supporting role well putting on 50 runs with Tendulkar for the second wicket and 49 for the third wicket with a young Virat Kohli.

Then came Yuvraj Singh to play one of the most important knocks of his illustrious career. Soon after, India were in trouble after losing the wickets of Gambhir and MS Dhoni. 

Needing 74 runs off 75 deliveries, Yuvraj was joined by Suresh Raina and the pair were India's last recognized batsmen. What unfolded after that was sheer brilliance, with Yuvraj hitting paceman Shaun Tait over point for a one-bounce four. 

Raina also chipped in hitting Brett Lee to the fence in an over that cost Australia 14 runs. In the same over, Yuvraj played a magnificent shot, carving a yorker for a boundary through third-man. He finished it off with a punch over cover point for four.

The over brought India back into the game as the pair continued the onslaught reducing the required run-rate. Yuvraj finished off the game in style, ending Australia's reign by whipping a Brett Lee delivery for the winning runs through the covers. Yuvraj sank to the turf, arms in the air, waving his bat to the crowd. 

India won the match with 14 balls to spare and five wickets in hand. Yuvraj won his fourth Man of the Match of the tournament for his heroics. Yuvraj's all-important 57 off 65 deliveries saw him strike eight fours while Raina finished with a quickfire 34 off 28 balls.

India went on to defeat Pakistan in the semis, eventually lifting the World Cup title after a 28-year-wait at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest World Cup Countdown news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs Australia 2011 Yuvraj Singh World Cup Countdown 2011 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp