50 days to World cup: Sachin Tendulkar's love for World Cup fifties

When it comes to the World Cup, Bangladesh has a unique relationship with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. during his record run-scoring spree across the six editions of the tournaments, the Tigers are the only top ten ODI team against whom he doesn't have a fifty or more in the game's biggest stage.

From his first appearance for the 'Men in Blue' in the 1992 edition at Australia and New Zealand, he has mercilessly ripped through the bowling attacks of all the top sides playing the game. Not just the top guns, but the minnows like Kenya, Namibia and Bermuda, who make a 'guest appearance' in the main stage of the quadrennial event, too have suffered in his hands.

Tendulkar, who is the leading run-getter in the history of the World Cup, also holds the record of having scored the most fifties - having crossed the landmark fifteen times!

His era of domination began on March 4 1992, when he scored an unbeaten 54 against the arch-rivals Pakistan. Coincidentally, it was once again the Green Army who was at the receiving end when the legend made his final big innings in the event. He made 85 runs off 115 deliveries, orchestrating an Indian triumph when the two Asian powerhouses met at the second semifinal of the 2011 event on March 30.

However, neither of these innings can be counted as Sachin's finest World Cup innings against the neighbours. Chasing a challenging 274 for victory at Centurion during the South African edition in 2003, the little master made a mockery out of a high-profile pace attack comprising Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar! His 75-ball 98 at Centurion is an all-time classic as it came courtesy of some textbook swings, wasting minimal deliveries under mounting pressure.

Sachin scored 523 runs including two 100s and three 50s in seven matches in the 1996 event and his knocks of 70 and 90 against the Windies and the Australians respectively are considered no lesser to his two tons (against Kenya and Sri Lanka).

It would take some superhuman effort from one of cricket's finest to overwrite Tendulkar's record of scoring most fifties and hundreds at the World Cups.