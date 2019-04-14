46 days to go: Ricky Ponting's incredible World Cup record

Srihari By

When it comes to captaincy, there are few records Ricky Ponting does not own. But the former Australian captain's list of impressive records aren't limited to just captaincy.

In the World Cup, there are quite a few records that are held by Ponting. In fact, one of the more surprising records held by Ponting is in the World Cup.

46 days to go before the start of World Cup 2019, here is a look at that.

No player has played more matches than him in the history of the tournament than him. Just take a minute to let that sink in.

Although Sachin Tendulkar has played in more World Cups than him, it is Ponting who has the record for most matches played at the World Cup.

Ponting's 46 matches is one more than what Sachin managed in his career and another interesting point to note is that Ponting's World Cup career began and ended in India.

In the 1996 World Cup, Ponting made his debut in the game against Kenya at Visakhapatnam. Although he only scored six off 12 balls, Australia won by 97 runs.

In the 2011 World Cup, Ponting played his final game in the tournament in the quarter-final against India at Ahmedabad. Although he scored a brilliant century and helped his side post 260/6, fifties from three different Indians helped the hosts eliminate Australia.

In between those two games, he became the most successful player in the history of the tournament, won three successive World Cups in 1999, 2003 and 2007.

In 2003 and 2007, he captained Australia and eventually finished with an incredible win percentage of 92.85 with just losses in his 29 games as captain, which is another World Cup record.

He also scored 1,743 runs in the tournament at an average of 45.86 with five centuries. Only Sachin has more runs and hundreds than him in the World Cup.