Home Sport ICC World Cup World Cup Countdown

46 days to go: Ricky Ponting's incredible World Cup record

There are few records that Ponting doesn't hold when it comes to the biggest stage of them all.

Published: 14th April 2019 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Ponting and success in the World Cup went hand-in-hand | AFP

By Srihari
Online Desk

When it comes to captaincy, there are few records Ricky Ponting does not own. But the former Australian captain's list of impressive records aren't limited to just captaincy.

In the World Cup, there are quite a few records that are held by Ponting. In fact, one of the more surprising records held by Ponting is in the World Cup. 

46 days to go before the start of World Cup 2019, here is a look at that.

No player has played more matches than him in the history of the tournament than him. Just take a minute to let that sink in.

Although Sachin Tendulkar has played in more World Cups than him, it is Ponting who has the record for most matches played at the World Cup.

Ponting's 46 matches is one more than what Sachin managed in his career and another interesting point to note is that Ponting's World Cup career began and ended in India.

In the 1996 World Cup, Ponting made his debut in the game against Kenya at Visakhapatnam. Although he only scored six off 12 balls, Australia won by 97 runs.

In the 2011 World Cup, Ponting played his final game in the tournament in the quarter-final against India at Ahmedabad. Although he scored a brilliant century and helped his side post 260/6, fifties from three different Indians helped the hosts eliminate Australia.

In between those two games, he became the most successful player in the history of the tournament, won three successive World Cups in 1999, 2003 and 2007. 

In 2003 and 2007, he captained Australia and eventually finished with an incredible win percentage of 92.85 with just losses in his 29 games as captain, which is another World Cup record.

He also scored 1,743 runs in the tournament at an average of 45.86 with five centuries. Only Sachin has more runs and hundreds than him in the World Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest World Cup Countdown news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup World Cup Countdown Australia cricket Ricky Ponting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp