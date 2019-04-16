Home Sport ICC World Cup World Cup Countdown

44 days to World Cup: Mike Brearley plays captain's knock to avenge defeat versus old foe

England skipper Brearley was his usual dour self, facing 147 balls to make a crucial 44 with two boundaries and a strike rate of almost 30.

Published: 16th April 2019

Mike Brearley. (Photo | Twitter/@Middlesex_CCC)

By Shadab Akhtar Rabbani
The first time the two Ashes rivals met in the World Cup was in 1975 when Australia defeated England by four wickets in the semi-finals at Lord's.

Four years later, England got a chance to avenge that defeat in their opening encounter of the 1979 World Cup at the same venue.

After England skipper Mike Brearley won the toss and elected to field, Australia started off well with an opening stand of 56. But soon they faltered courtesy a disciplined bowling and fielding display by Brearley's men. 

Only four of Australia's batsmen got into double figures as they could only manage 159/9 in 60 overs. Geoffrey Boycott was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets, while the most common form of dismissal was run-out -- four of Australia's last five batsmen were found short of their crease.

As the chase began, England were in trouble with the loss of two wickets for just five runs. Brearley was joined by Graham Gooch, who played with greater ease than any other batsmen on the day.

Gooch's fluent 96-ball 53 included six hits to the fence as he forged a match-winning 108-run stand with Brearley.

Brearley, on the other hand, was his usual dour self, facing 147 balls to make a crucial 44 with two boundaries and a strike rate of almost 30.

He played second fiddle to Gooch and by the time he was dismissed, caught behind by Kevin Wright off medium-pacer Trevor Laughlin, England were already sailing away with the match.

David Gower and Ian Botham finished the game off with six wickets in hand and almost 13 overs to spare.

It was a confident win for the hosts who topped their group and went on to reach the finals, finishing runners up to defending champions West Indies.

