31 days to World Cup: James Franklin punishes Canada in record-breaking innings

The Black Caps' were given a good start by Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill who forged a 53-run partnership.

By Shadab Akhtar Rabbani
It is not Gayle or Andre Russell who own the record for the highest strike rate for a batsman scoring 30 or more runs in an innings. It was Black Caps' James Franklin who played a 'gem of a knock' against Canada in 2011 with a strike rate of 387.50.

Franklin was given the 'perfect' platform to play his innings after a brilliant batting display by New Zealand's top and middle order. After winning the toss in Mumbai, Canada skipper Ashish Bagai invited the Kiwis to bat first.

The Black Caps' were given a good start by Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill who forged a 53-run partnership. Guptill was the first to depart as McCullum was joined by Jesse Ryder and the duo continued the onslaught against a hapless Canadian attack.  

As Ryder fell after a 96-run partnership, Ross Taylor came in to inflict more pain to Canada's poor attack. McCullum reached his century and got out soon after having scored 101 runs in 109 balls including 12 boundaries and two sixes.

Taylor scored 74 runs off 44 balls on a day dominated by batsmen. During his brisk innings, he hit six fours and five maximums. The middle order also chipped in to take the Kiwis over the 300 run mark. 

Scott Styris was the sixth and last wicket to fall with the score on 318 and 12 balls to spare. James Franklin came in to join Kane Williamson and what unfolded at the Wankhede was a class act. In the final over of the match, James Franklin thrashed Rizwan Cheema for 26 runs off five balls including three sixes, before the Canadian bowler went off after having bowled the second beamer of the innings.

Franklin finished with 31 runs off eight balls, with three sixes, two fours, two couple and a single. The cameo lifted Kiwis' to a massive total of 358/6.

Chasing a tough target, Canada salvaged some respect with skipper Bagai and Jimmy Hansra scoring 84 and 70 respectively to take the North Americans to their best ever World Cup score.

Nonetheless, Canada ended up losing the match by 97 runs as they could only manage 261/9 in 50 overs. The win helped New Zealand to reach the quarterfinal stage of the tournament where they beat South Africa and they were the only non-Asian side to reach the semis. 

They bowed out of the tournament after the loss to eventual runners-up Sri Lanka in the semi-finals.

