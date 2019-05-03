27 days to World Cup: West Indies' most successful Courtney Walsh did not 'Mankad'

Shadab Akhtar Rabbani By

Many legendary pacers have played for the mighty Windies who won the World Cup in the first two editions of the tournament. The record for most wickets for the Caribbean side belongs to the phenomenal Courtney Andrew Walsh.

The 6-feet 5.5-inch fast bowler from Jamaica took 27 wickets in 17 matches in three editions(1987, 1996, 1999) of the World Cup.

The most impressive stat about his World Cup career is the bowling economy of 3.46 run per over with the most expensive being his first match of the tournament.

He went wicket-less in only four matches, that included the last match he played against Australia at Manchester in 1999.

World Cup debut:

The right-arm bowler played his first match in the quadrennial tournament against England at Gujranwala in 1987. He gave away 65 runs in 9.3 overs at an economy of 6.84 runs per over. He picked up the wicket of Chris Broad as West Indies lost the match by two wickets.

The only other time, he bowled with an economy of six was against South Africa at Karachi in 1996. He went wicket-less in the match as he gave away 51 runs from his 8.3 overs.

Best returns:

Walsh picked up two four-wicket hauls twice in the World Cup with the best of 4/25 coming against Bangladesh at Dublin in 1999.

In the match, he helped the Windies bundle out Bangladesh for 182 runs. He removed opener Shahriar Hossain, wicketkeeper Khaled Mahmud, Naimur Rahman and Enamul Haque as the men from the Caribbean won the match by seven wickets with 21 balls to spare.

The other spell of 4/40 came out against Pakistan at Lahore in 1987. Playing in his third match, Walsh took the game into the last ball and was lauded for his sportsmanship for not 'Mankading' Saleem Jaffar who was backing off with Pakistan requiring two runs off the last ball.

West Indies ended up on the losing side (by one wicket) and also missed out on a spot in the World Cup semi-final for the first time but Walsh earned praise pulling off his delivery stride and not running out Jaffer, who was well outside his crease.

Economical spells:

His most economical bowling figures in the World Cup came in his second last game against Scotland at Leicester, where he bowled seven overs and gave away seven runs taking a wicket of Ian Stanger as Windies won the match by eight wickets with 239 balls to spare.

His second most economical spell came against India at Gwalior in 1996 where he gave away 18 runs from nine overs that included three maidens. India won the match by five wickets.