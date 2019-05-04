Home Sport ICC World Cup World Cup Countdown

26 days to World Cup: Glenn McGrath signs off with another world record

McGrath and records are one and the same when it comes to the biggest stage of them all.

Published: 04th May 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

McGrath

26 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 13.7, McGrath was unplayable in the 2007 World Cup | AFP

By Srihari
Online Desk

When it comes to the World Cup, there are few bowling records that Glenn McGrath does not hold. The definition of consistency, when it comes to fast bowling, McGrath troubled every batsman with his relentlessness and ability to endure.

Since making his debut in 1996 World Cup, McGrath featured in three more tournaments and finished with every conceivable record in the book when it comes to bowling.

The pacer finished with the most wickets in the tournament (71), the best figures in World Cup history (7/15) and the most five-wicket hauls (2). So it should come as little surprise that he also holds the record for the most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup.

26 days to go before the start of World Cup 2019, here is a look at his memorable tournament in 2007 that helped him claim not just his third successive World Cup but also the world record for most wickets in a World Cup.

It all began with the game against Scotland as he ran through the top-order and picked up 3/14 as Australia won by 203 runs.

The second game against Australia was another massive win but it was another historic moment for McGrath as his two wickets meant that he now had a wicket against every World Cup opponent he had played against.

Although he picked up just a solitary wicket against South Africa and he finished with his most expensive figures in World Cup history, he followed that four successive games in which he picked up a three-wicket haul.

West Indies, Bangladesh, England and Ireland were the victims and Ireland became the 14th different country against whom he had picked up a wicket in the World Cup.

After finishing with two wickets apiece against Sri Lanka and New Zealand to end the Super Eights, McGrath went into the semi-final against South Africa on 22 wickets from nine matches and just one behind Chaminda Vaas' record of 23 (2003).

A yorker got rid of Jacques Kallis, who lost his stumps and the record was equalled. The record was his courtesy of perhaps the worst ball he bowled in the tournament as Ashwell Prince guided a wide ball that was asking to be hit to the hands of Adam Gilchrist. He got rid of Mark Boucher off the next ball to all but seal Australia's spot in the final.

Although he picked up just one wicket in the final, Australia still got over the line comfortably and McGrath signed off with his third successive World Cup and the record for most wickets in a single edition.

Stay up to date on all the latest World Cup Countdown news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup World Cup 2007 Australia Cricket Glenn McGrath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp