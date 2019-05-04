26 days to World Cup: Glenn McGrath signs off with another world record

Srihari By

Online Desk

When it comes to the World Cup, there are few bowling records that Glenn McGrath does not hold. The definition of consistency, when it comes to fast bowling, McGrath troubled every batsman with his relentlessness and ability to endure.

Since making his debut in 1996 World Cup, McGrath featured in three more tournaments and finished with every conceivable record in the book when it comes to bowling.

The pacer finished with the most wickets in the tournament (71), the best figures in World Cup history (7/15) and the most five-wicket hauls (2). So it should come as little surprise that he also holds the record for the most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup.

26 days to go before the start of World Cup 2019, here is a look at his memorable tournament in 2007 that helped him claim not just his third successive World Cup but also the world record for most wickets in a World Cup.

It all began with the game against Scotland as he ran through the top-order and picked up 3/14 as Australia won by 203 runs.

The second game against Australia was another massive win but it was another historic moment for McGrath as his two wickets meant that he now had a wicket against every World Cup opponent he had played against.

Although he picked up just a solitary wicket against South Africa and he finished with his most expensive figures in World Cup history, he followed that four successive games in which he picked up a three-wicket haul.

West Indies, Bangladesh, England and Ireland were the victims and Ireland became the 14th different country against whom he had picked up a wicket in the World Cup.

After finishing with two wickets apiece against Sri Lanka and New Zealand to end the Super Eights, McGrath went into the semi-final against South Africa on 22 wickets from nine matches and just one behind Chaminda Vaas' record of 23 (2003).

A yorker got rid of Jacques Kallis, who lost his stumps and the record was equalled. The record was his courtesy of perhaps the worst ball he bowled in the tournament as Ashwell Prince guided a wide ball that was asking to be hit to the hands of Adam Gilchrist. He got rid of Mark Boucher off the next ball to all but seal Australia's spot in the final.

Although he picked up just one wicket in the final, Australia still got over the line comfortably and McGrath signed off with his third successive World Cup and the record for most wickets in a single edition.