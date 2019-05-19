11 days to World Cup: East Africa's horror show in 1975

Srihari By

1975 World Cup was the only one that featured East Africa. And it was a tournament to forget for the side as they were thoroughly beaten in all three group games and ended their only World Cup without a win.

During their three-game stint at the biggest stage in cricket. They also managed to make a unique mark on the game. While it might not be one that they would reminisce on fondly, it is still a record nonetheless.

One look at the most economical spells in the World Cup (only full quota) and you will see that all three came against East Africa, including John Snow's incredible figures of 12-6-11-4.

While there have been more economical spells when bowlers have bowled 10 overs or less, when you take 12-over spells into consideration, the top three all came against East Africa in the 1975 World Cup.

The first came courtesy of Richard Hadlee in their first World Cup game. Chasing 310 for victory, East Africa just never got going and Hadlee finished with figures of 12-6-10-0 as his side romped home by 181 runs.

Hadlee's incredible economy rate of 0.83 wasn't the most economical complete spell for long as in just the next game, India's Bishan Singh Bedi finished with incredible figures of 12-8-6-1 as India bundled them out for 120 before cruising to a 10-wicket win.

Snow's career-best

The last of those was England's John Snow, who conceded just 11 runs in his 12 overs against East Africa after the batsmen had done their job by posting 290 in their quota of 60 overs.

In response, Snow just ran through the East Africa top-order and left them reeling at 21/4 from which there was no recovery as they were bowled out for 94.

Snow finished with his career-best ODI figures of 12-6-11-4. And East Africa managed to make their mark in every World Cup game they played but not in the way they would have wanted to.

In an era where just an over goes for 11, it is incredible to note that even against a minnow, Snow bowled 12 overs and conceded just 11 runs.