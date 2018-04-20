CHANDIGARH: Ever seen Chris Gayle hare around for two runs as if his pants were on fire, or amble on to a T20 fifty in 37 balls? Ever seen Rashid Khan being tonked over the ropes four times in a row, the most sixes he’s leaked in a single over in his entire T20 career? Everyone at IS Bindra Stadium, and all those glued to TV and computer screens for catching the faceoff between Kings XI Punjab and SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday, did.

The Universe Boss had already enthralled fans at the same venue during his Punjab homecoming against Chennai Super Kings last Sunday, murdering the Men in Yellow bowlers en route a blistering 33-ball 63. On Thursday, though, he was up against the best band of ball-wielders in this edition of the IPL. None of the teams that had crossed swords with the Orange Army were able to claw their way past the 150-run mark. Gayle was up against the certified run-rate asphyxiators. To top off that obstacle- festooned cake was a metaphorical plum from the West Indies marauder’s past in this event.

Every time he had blitzed his way to a game-changer of an innings, the match that followed would see him fall to the law of averages. The last time he’d strung together two scintillating knocks on the trot was way back in 2012. With all these tacks peppering his second outing for Punjab, a different approach was Gayle’s hour of need against the SunRisers. And the capacity crowd literally witnessed Gayle 2.0 in action, an on-song version who’s new-found stratagem completely flummoxed the SunRisers. Gayle isn’t exactly new to trundling his way to a fifty (his slowest T20 half-ton came off 47 balls in 2010, when he was decked in purple and gold against the Mumbai Indians).

Up against the guiles of Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Co, the southpaw opted to tread lightly in the beginning; a tactic that might have further been necessitated by the usually-dependable KL Rahul looking off colour. Punjab ambled on to 49/0 in their powerplay, as Gayle literally ran his way towards a platform to launch from, coupling that with a sprinkling of his usual through-theline torpedoes. A 39-ball 50 had been eked out, and the watchful protector then morphed into the rampaging destroyer. Rashid bore the brunt, as Gayle cannoned him over his head and towards cow corner four times in a row, setting up his worst T20 figures in the process.

The ferocity of the southpaw’s counterattack jammed a spanner into Kane Williamson’s bowling strategy. Bhuvneshwar had to finish his four overs before the 19th, a first in IPL. Shakib Al Hasan and Siddarth Kaul’s figures too were mangled. Out came Gayle’s “cradling the bat” celebration after 58 balls. His 21st T20 ton also turned out to be his slowest in the IPL, but a statement had been made, and the SunRisers had been saddled with an uphill climb of 194. “A lot of people thought that I am old. I have nothing to prove though. Wherever I go across the globe, I just want to earn some respect,” said Gayle after his innings. “This one is dedicated to my daughter Natasha. Her birthday is tomorrow. So, yeah, this is for her.”

