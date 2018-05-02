Home Sport IPL

IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals opt to field against Delhi Daredevils amid hailstorm threat

Languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table, Delhi made only one change in their playing XI with left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem coming in for Rahul Tewatia.

Published: 02nd May 2018

A bout of rain halts IPL 2018 match between Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals at Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. | PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to field against a struggling Delhi Daredevils in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie, threatened by hailstorm at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Wednesday.

The visitors, on the other hand brought in D'Arcy Short and Shreyas Gopal in place of Mahipal Lomror and Ish Sodhi.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), D'Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat.

Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult.

