By Online MI

IPL or the Indian Premier League is a high-voltage dose of cricket and entertainment. The tournament is a treat for the cricket lovers as well as the people who seek entertainment.

Eight teams come together to send the cricket fans on a 50-day entertainment spree. All the teamsare gearing up to give out a mindboggling performance. Going by the recent matches of IPL, we have curated a list of teams that can be touted as the strongest teams in the 11th edition of IPL.

Here are the strongest teams of IPL 2018:

1. Mumbai Indians

Touted as the most successful team in the IPL, Mumbai Indian truly deserves to be in the list of the strongest IPL teams. The franchise has won the tournament three times in the year 2013, 2015 and 2017 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

In total, the team has played 157 matches and have won 91 out of them. This is not at all a bad figure. With the success rate of 58.28%, Mumbai Indians is one of the strongest contenders for IPL 2018.

2. Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings or CSK, as it is fondly called, is the team that has shown a great amount of consistency. Ever since the inception of IPL, this team has maintained its game play and has always come out as a strong competitor.

In every single season, CSK has registered its name in the playoffs and this is something commendable.

Twice winner, CSK has a marvellous team. The bunch of great players, CKS is indeed a strong contender for the trophy. Also, their success rate in the IPL is 60.68%.

3. Kolkata Knight Riders

Along with CSK, KKR or Kolkata Knight Riders holds two IPL wins. The team won in the year 2012 and 2014. This year, we are expecting the team to give other teams a tough competition.

GautamGambhir wrote the success story for the team in the year 2011, after big failures in the past seasons. Since2011, KKR has been playing very consistently.

In 148 matches, the team has won 77. Their success rate is 52.70%.

4. Rajasthan Royals

The first winner of IPL, Rajasthan Royals have had a turbulent journey in the league but they have always maintained their game play. Their success percentage is 53.41% which is not bad given the fact that they were banned from the league for two years.

This year, the team is expected to deliver a stupendous performance to make up for their loss.

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Incepted in the year 2012, Sunrisers Hyderabad has proved its mantle time and again. With an outstanding debut in 2013, the team managed to grab the attention of the fans.

They have always had a successful stint in the tournaments. They have played 76 matches and have won 41 amongst them. With a success percentage of 54.60 %, Sunrisers Hyderabad is anticipated to take its game several notches higher. In the last season, the team managed to qualify for the playoffs but lost against KKR. This year, the team might take the revenge by grabbing the trophy.

Every team playing the league has its set of advantages and drawbacks and every year, a new team emerges with its strength. No one knows what would happen in the coming days, but as of now, we have our list of the strongest teams in IPL 2018.