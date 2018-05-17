Home Sport IPL

Optimistic Ajinkya Rahane says Rajasthan Royals can still qualify for IPL play-offs

After a great start by Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi, Rajasthan were bundled out for 142, which was chased down by KKR in 18 overs last night.

Published: 17th May 2018 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals B Stokes celebrates with his teammates the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders Sunil Narine unseen during their IPL cricket match in Kolkata on Tuesday. | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: Their fate hanging by a thread, Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane believes his side still can qualify for the play-offs even after a bitter six-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here.

After a great start by Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi, Rajasthan were bundled out for 142, which was chased down by KKR in 18 overs last night.

Rajasthan are lying fourth in the standings with 12 points from 13 games and will now face a virtual shoot-out on May 19 against a resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are also in contention in a dogfight with three other teams for the two available play-off berths.

"We still have to believe in ourselves. Anything can happen in cricket, it's a funny game. We have to learn from our mistakes. We were too positive with our batting tonight. But, we have to learn as a team," Rahane said at the post-match news conference last night.

Rahane admitted that they have not batted well this season as they should have posted something around 175-180 yesterday, especially after the magnificent start provided by Buttler and Tripathi.

"After the magnificent start given by Rahul Tripathi and Jos Buttler, we did not string any partnerships. It's not about any individual. We lost because we did not apply ourselves in the middle and we needed to get a partnership going. When you get a start like that you have to back yourself," he said.

"We lost because of our batting. Even in the tournament we did not bat that well except for Buttler whose consistency was good to see.

So many things the boys can learn from him.

We thought 175-180 was a par score on this wicket.

" Their task has become all the more difficult as their English duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler played their last match of the season last night. They will head back to their country for a Test series against Pakistan. But Rahane said Rajasthan have good overseas players to replace the Englishmen."

"Definitely, we will miss Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. I am really happy for Jos. Because, as a player, it's everyone's dream to represent their country in the longer format. We have got 3-4 overseas players with us, they are equally good."

"I'm sure the boys, especially the overseas players, will step up in the last league game against RCB," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Blazing gun silent in Hyderabad choir

Last chance after lost chances

Kings XI Punjab batsman K.L.Rahul plays a shot against Mumbai Indians during their IPL T20 cricket match in Mumbai on Wednesday. | PTI

Jasprit Bumrah, Pollard power Mumbai Indians to three-run win against Kings XI Punjab

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 