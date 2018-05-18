Home Sport IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Tim Southee admitted to Level 1 offence in IPL match

Published: 18th May 2018 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore's coach Daniel Vettori with Tim Southee. (EPS)

By UNI

KOLKATA: Tim Southee, the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler, was issued a reprimand during his team's VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

Southee admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction, an IPL media statement here on Friday said.

For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Tim Southee Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL

