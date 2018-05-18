Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Tim Southee admitted to Level 1 offence in IPL match
Southee admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction, an IPL media statement said.
Published: 18th May 2018 11:10 AM | Last Updated: 18th May 2018 11:10 AM | A+A A-
KOLKATA: Tim Southee, the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler, was issued a reprimand during his team's VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.
Southee admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction, an IPL media statement here on Friday said.
For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.