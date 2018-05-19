We played a perfect game: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane today said that his side played a "perfect" game in their 30-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match here today.

Rahane said his side played as a unit and praised opening batsman Rahul Tripathi (80 not out) and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal (4/16) for playing key roles in the win.

"I am happy and every captain and team management wants that in difficult situations team members should stand up and perform.

It was a perfect night for us where we played as a team," Rahane said after the match.

"We know Rahul is a quality player and we back him.

We know he can play under pressure.

He did not play well in his last few innings but he has tremendous talent.

I think he will go up from here.

His innings and also the little cameo from Heinrich Klaasen (32 off 21 balls) in middle overs where it is difficult to bat were magnificent efforts.

" Talking about Gopal, Rahane said, "He really bowled well.

He was bowling with good momentum.

With both the right handers at the crease we knew with his slow wrist spin there were chances of him picking wickets.

" Asked about his side's chances of making it to the play-offs, he said, "We have done what we could and cannot control things which are not in our hands.

We would wait and watch because it is in God's hands whether we qualify for the play-offs or not.

"We all are positive and happy with the way things have gone.

We were without Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes but it is important to play as a unit.

It is not that one or two guys win matches for any team but you need to play as a unit.

We have to stay positive and do whatever we can visualize for the play-offs.

" Rahane also said that he was not worried about his own form.

"I have not been among runs in last 4-5 games but I am confident at the moment.

When you switch your position from coming at top down to three or four it is important to read the situation and what the team wants from you.

It is all about giving your best rather than thinking about your own performance.

It ultimately is the result which matters in the end," said Rahane who hit 33 off 31 balls today.

On the other hand, RCB pacer Umesh Yadav felt that the pitch was slow.

"It was rather slow and we were off to a good score and had compiled 55 runs in six overs but we lost 3-4 quick wickets which hurt us.

There were no partnerships," he said.

"They (RCB batsmen) have attacking style and despite the wicket being slow they continued with it.

Some time it comes off some time it does not," he said.

"We have a good side but things have not come well.

Sometimes it is bad batting or sometimes bad bowling.

We have not been able to executive our plans.

" Talking about captain Virat Kohli not being consistent in the tournament, Umesh conceded that his early departure put a lot of pressure on the team.

"He (Kohli) is a great player but unfortunately he has not been among runs.

When we lose a player of his stature early it puts a lot of pressure on rest of the batting," said Umesh who took 3/35 during Rajasthan Royals innings.