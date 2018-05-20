Home Sport IPL

Titleholders Mumbai Indians crash out of IPL

Chasing 175 for victory, the Mumbai batting faltered against the Delhi spinners to be bowled out for 163 in their final league encounter of the cash-rich Twenty20 tournament.

Published: 20th May 2018 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Daredevils players celebrate their victory over Mumbai Indians during an IPL T-20 match in New Delhi on Sunday. | AP

By AFP

NEW DELHI: Defending champions Mumbai Indians Sunday failed to make the playoffs of the Indian Premier League after Rishabh Pant's blazing half-century set up a 11-run consolation win for the Delhi Daredevils.

Chasing 175 for victory, the Mumbai batting faltered against the Delhi spinners to be bowled out for 163 in their final league encounter of the cash-rich Twenty20 tournament.

Opener Evin Lewis of the West Indies topscored with 48 while Australia's Ben Cutting made a valiant 20-ball 37.

Nepal sensation Sandeep Lamichhane, veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra and medium-pace bowler Harshal Patel claimed three wickets each.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai -- winners in 2013, 2015 and 2017 -- suffered their eighth loss in 14 matches, giving Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab a chance to make the final four.

Delhi still finished at the bottom of the eight-team table, but wicketkeeper-batsman Pant made an impact by leading the batting chart with 684 runs this season.

His 44-ball 64 at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla, including four fours and four sixes, helped the home side post 174-4 after electing to bat first.

Royals are close to booking the fourth playoff spot after ending the league stage with their seventh win on Saturday. Punjab need a big win against Chennai Super Kings in the final league game on Sunday to edge out Royals.

Table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata Knight Riders are already in the playoffs which begin Tuesday with the first qualifier in Mumbai.

The IPL final is on May 27 with four million dollars going to the winner.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Indians IPL Delhi Daredevils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Kolkata Knight Rider Captain Dinesh Karthik R after win the match againast Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL T 20 match in Hyderabad on Saturday. | PTI

IPL 2018: Clinical Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets, enter play-offs

We played a perfect game: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane

Our middle-order hasn't fired as expected, admits Kings XI Punjab​ coach Brad Hodge

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate