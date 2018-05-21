Home Sport IPL

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta apologises for team's loss in IPL 2018

Chennai Super Kings knocked out KXIP from the play-offs race of the IPL, after defeating them in the last league match.

Published: 21st May 2018 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Preity Zinta has apologised on behalf of her team Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for "not being up to the mark" and losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK knocked out KXIP from the play-offs race of the IPL, after defeating them in the last league match by five wickets in Pune on Sunday.

Reacting to the loss, Preity said in a tweet: "Who would have thought that after winning five out of six games in the beginning, Kings XI Punjab would have ended the IPL on this note."

"I am sorry to all our fans and supporters for not being up to the mark this season. Next year we won't let you down. Disappointed," she added.

The Punjab side under new skipper Ravichandran Ashwin managed to win six out of their 14 league games to end their campaign at the penultimate spot in the IPL tally with 12 points.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 Preity Zinta Chennai Super Kings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Ranbir Kapoor to host prelude to IPL finale

The plus point for Super Kings, who have alternately blown hot and cold in their last six games, is that they have not depended on just a couple of batsmen. | PTI

Exciting Chennai Super Kings-Sunrisers Hyderabad battle on cards for spot in IPL final

Delhi Daredevils knock defending champions Mumbai Indians out of IPL 2018 with 11-run win

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony.
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title