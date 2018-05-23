Home Sport IPL

Calm MS Dhoni says it's more about 'dressing room atmosphere'

Coming back after a two-year ban, two-time champions CSK last night pulled off a thrilling two-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to make the final of the cash-rich league.

Published: 23rd May 2018 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the practice. | File PTI

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni was soaking in everything with his usual calm demeanour before attributing Chennai Super Kings' seventh IPL final appearance to "dressing room atmosphere", a far cry from the awe that was best summed up a popular teammate's groovy tribute.

Coming back after a two-year ban, two-time champions CSK last night pulled off a thrilling two-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to make the final of the cash-rich league, with Faf du Plessis leading the chase.

"We have been a very good team over the past ten seasons, but it's more about the dressing room atmosphere," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The two-time World Cup winning captain added, "And you can't do that without the players and the support staff. And if atmosphere is not good, then players go to different directions. But somehow, we have managed to keep our boys on track."

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo celebrated the victory with a dance in the dressing room. A video of the same was posted on Twitter by Chennai Super Kings, in which Bravo and Harbhajan Singh are seen dancing in front of skipper Dhoni.

"Always happy when we win. Being in the top two gives you that liberty to have one more game."

Du Plessis' 67 off 42 balls enabled CSK to chase down a tricky target of 140 in 19.1 overs after being down at 92 for seven.

"Faf's innings, is where experience counts. It's not easy when you don't play a lot of games but I always say you need to train your mind as well. That's where the experience comes in. You visualise what your role is, how you can contribute and Faf has been brilliant," Dhoni said.

Chasing a modest target of 140, CSK were down in dumps at 92 for 7 before Du Plessis (67 off 42 balls) engineered a stunning comeback and fittingly finished the match with a straight six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"If we would've lost, you still give yourself a second chance. They bowled very well, and there was a bit for the fast bowlers. Bhuvi bowled well, backed up well by Rashid. We kept losing wickets, and so we had to push ourselves. Losing three-four wickets in the middle always puts you on pressure. Plus, they have a mystery bowler.

It's good to win a game like this, but what's more important, is knowing how we can improve."

With 43 needing off last three overs, Du Plessis, who opened the batting, launched into Carlos Brathwaite's 18th over smashing him for 20 runs which included two sixes and two fours. Having done precious little in the tournament so far, the stylish right-hander put his hand up when it mattered most.

"Our bowling combination is the best we have, and from the beginning I've been using different players at different stages to test them. You have to keep shuffling to know who can do what for you, and at what time. It may hurt you sometimes, and the best bowlers are playing these games.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahendra Singh Dhoni dressing room atmosphere CSK seventh IPL final

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka