Prasidh Krishna reminds me of Jasprit Bumrah: KKR bowling coach Heath Streak

KOLKATA: Pacer Prasidh Krishna has been the find of the season for Kolkata Knight Riders and bowling coach Heath Streak has gone to the extent of comparing the 22-year-old with Jasprit Bumrah.

Krishna choked Rajasthan Royals' chase, conceding just three runs in the 18th over to return with a tidy 1/28 as Kolkata booked a clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second IPL Qualifer.

"That over was world class. It reminds me of guys like Jasprit Bumrah who came on the scene doing exactly what he is doing. He is one of those names IPL has unearthed and he is making a name for himself," the former Zimbabwe captain Streak told reporters at the team hotel.

The Karnataka pacer was initially called to bowl at the nets but the franchise gave him an opportunity after an injury to Under-19 World Cup winning pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Terming him a smart and thinking bowler, Streak said: "He has brought a new dimension to the team, not just his pace but also his height.

He is really using his options and variations well.

"He's not allowing the batsman to look at the field and know what ball is coming next. With all of that, you still got to execute your skills and he is doing that. His confidence is growing and he has been fantastic," he hailed.

Leading run-getter of IPL-11, Kane Williamson, will be a big threat to Kolkata but Streak said they are not intimidated by the Hyderabad skipper.

"Sometimes people forget to just bowl good balls at him. He is one of those players who respects a good ball and so it's not to be intimidated and go away from the plan. He is like any other good player. If you bowl in the right areas you will create chances," Streak said about their simple strategy.

Kolkata have done their homework for the New Zealander and Streak said there's a room for improvement for their bowlers in the first 10 overs.

"He (Williamson) is picking lengths and line really well so your margin of error will be very tight. Our bowlers are executing skills a little better. I still feel in the first 10 overs we can improve."

The IPL table toppers Hyderabad have slumped to four straight losses while KKR are peaking at the right time and also have the home advantage.

"You don't play cricket on paper. They are just names. They are a very strong side and have some good players. We respect them. They would not have finished at the top of the table if they weren't a good side."

"But we are coming good at the right time. The balance, form are all important factors in cricket. At the end of the day, you can only play one ball at a time. We are trying to not focus on the names. They are probably the favourites but we have got home advantage and support," Streak said.