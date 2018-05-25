Home Sport IPL

Prasidh Krishna reminds me of Jasprit Bumrah: KKR bowling coach Heath Streak

The Karnataka pacer was initially called to bowl at the nets but the franchise gave him an opportunity after an injury to Under-19 World Cup winning pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Published: 25th May 2018 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Prasidh Krishna (R) looks on after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Shikhar Dhawan (L) during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on May 19, 2018. | AFP

By PTI

KOLKATA: Pacer Prasidh Krishna has been the find of the season for Kolkata Knight Riders and bowling coach Heath Streak has gone to the extent of comparing the 22-year-old with Jasprit Bumrah.

Krishna choked Rajasthan Royals' chase, conceding just three runs in the 18th over to return with a tidy 1/28 as Kolkata booked a clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second IPL Qualifer.

"That over was world class. It reminds me of guys like Jasprit Bumrah who came on the scene doing exactly what he is doing. He is one of those names IPL has unearthed and he is making a name for himself," the former Zimbabwe captain Streak told reporters at the team hotel.

The Karnataka pacer was initially called to bowl at the nets but the franchise gave him an opportunity after an injury to Under-19 World Cup winning pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Terming him a smart and thinking bowler, Streak said: "He has brought a new dimension to the team, not just his pace but also his height.

He is really using his options and variations well.

"He's not allowing the batsman to look at the field and know what ball is coming next. With all of that, you still got to execute your skills and he is doing that. His confidence is growing and he has been fantastic," he hailed.

Leading run-getter of IPL-11, Kane Williamson, will be a big threat to Kolkata but Streak said they are not intimidated by the Hyderabad skipper.

"Sometimes people forget to just bowl good balls at him. He is one of those players who respects a good ball and so it's not to be intimidated and go away from the plan. He is like any other good player. If you bowl in the right areas you will create chances," Streak said about their simple strategy.

Kolkata have done their homework for the New Zealander and Streak said there's a room for improvement for their bowlers in the first 10 overs.

"He (Williamson) is picking lengths and line really well so your margin of error will be very tight. Our bowlers are executing skills a little better. I still feel in the first 10 overs we can improve."

The IPL table toppers Hyderabad have slumped to four straight losses while KKR are peaking at the right time and also have the home advantage.

"You don't play cricket on paper. They are just names. They are a very strong side and have some good players. We respect them. They would not have finished at the top of the table if they weren't a good side."

"But we are coming good at the right time. The balance, form are all important factors in cricket. At the end of the day, you can only play one ball at a time. We are trying to not focus on the names. They are probably the favourites but we have got home advantage and support," Streak said.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prasidh Krishna Jasprit Bumrah Heath Streak Kolkata Knight Riders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka