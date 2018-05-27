Home Sport IPL

We need to focus on our brand of cricket: Sunrisers coach Tom Moody ahead of IPL final 

Sunrisers Hyderabad senior coach Tom Moody.(Photo | Vinay Madapu)

MUMBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL Qualfier 1 just a few days back but their head coach Tom Moody said that his side would not think of the past match but focus on their brand of cricket in tomorrow's summit clash.

"I am not looking here at what we need to tighten up. We need to concentrate on our brand of cricket and bring that to the final," said Moody at the media conference today ahead of the final match at the Wankhede Stadium.

"We all can recall the last game we played which we could have won by 20 runs. It was a remarkable comeback by CSK. Faf du Plessis played a remarkable innings and showed his class and experience," the former Australia cricketer said.

He said the pleasing aspect from his perspective was that his team has the capability to fight back.

"Even last night a lot of people thought we were out of the contest after 7-8 overs," he said, alluding to the turnaround his team made at the Eden Gardens in Kollata against Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2.

Captain Kane Williamson, who has literally led from the front with the bat, said CSK were a formidable side.

"CSK obviously are playing very good cricket. I suppose they won a number of league games (against us) and the first qualifier. A lot to play for tomorrow and both teams are excited to play the final against each other. Both have been very competitive," said the New Zealand captain.

"We have played a number of times already against a strong CSK. They have all been close affairs. It's an exciting opportunity as a franchise and a great occasion all around. We are looking forward to the game tomorrow night. Anything can happen. Focus is on the cricket we can play," he added, echoing head coach Moody's view.

Williamson hoped his trump card Rashid Khan turns in yet another brilliant performance tomorrow like he did yesterday against KKR and in the entire IPL season.

"Rashid Khan has been outstanding and hopefully tomorrow night he can do it again."

The ability of leg spinners to take the ball away on slightly helpful pitches was noted by Williamson as the reason for Khan's success this IPL season.

"The quality of leg spinners is very high. Left and right-hand batsmen, they (leggies) having the ability to take the ball away from both on surfaces offering a little bit of turn is an asset to have," he explained.

Moody said he was pleased with the team's bowling display overall.

"Our bowlers have done an excellent job. We have managed to adjust pretty effectively to varied wickets. Lot of credit goes to Kane's leadership and how he has deployed them over the 20 overs."

"I am more than happy to be in the final. Playing on some wickets which have been flat has been good for us. We have done that very well when we have come across wickets quite different to what we are used to. We did not get results but competed well. We were not smashed up," he pointed out.

He also said the transition of the team after Australian David Warner was ruled out was smooth as Williamson had been part of the group over the last few years.

"It has been an easy transition for the team given that Kane has been part of Sunrisers' set-up for a few years. We have been very familiar with Kane as a person."

"Even though he did not have the title of the leader, Kane naturally offered his leadership around the group irrespective of whether he was in the eleven or not. Warner relied on him a lot. Given that history the actual transition was smooth. IPL is a unique environment and he has done that like duck (takes) to water." 

IPL2018
