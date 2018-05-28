Home Sport IPL

Rishabh Pant of Delhi Daredevils named Emerging Player of IPL 11

Among other awards, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson (735 runs) got the Orange Cap while Kings XI pacer Andrew Tye (24 wickets) got the Purple Cap.

Delhi Daredevils' Rishabh Pant celebrates after hitting a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad during an IPL T20 cricket match in Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. | PTI

Delhi Daredevils wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was named Emerging Player of IPL 11 (File Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: Delhi Daredevils wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was named Emerging Player of IPL 11 after the final here tonight.

It was a double delight for Pant, who also received the Stylish Player Award.

Pant ended as the second highest run-getter in the tournament with 684 runs from 14 games.

Sunil Narine also picked up two awards - Super Striker and Valuable Player.

Kiwi Trent Boult got the Perfect Catch award for his stunning one-handed catch of Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who could not make it to the play offs, were given the Fairplay Award.

Awards:
Man of the Match (Final): Shane Watson
Orange Cap (Most Runs): Kane Williamson - SRH
Purple Cap (Most Wickets): Andrew Tye - Kings XI Punjab
Emerging Player: Rishabh Pant - Delhi Daredevils
Stylish Player: Rishabh Pant - Delhi Daredevils
Perfect Catch: Trent Boult - Delhi Daredevils
Super Striker: Sunil Narine - Kolkata Knight Riders
Valuable Player: Sunil Narine - Kolkata Knight Riders.
Fairplay Award: Mumbai Indians.

 

