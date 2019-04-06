Home Sport IPL

Three things we learned from CSK vs KXIP

After the fall of Du Plessis and Raina, CSK's run-scoring dried out before skipper MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu fired to lead CSK to a competitive 160/3 in 20 overs.

Published: 06th April 2019 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis put on 44 runs for the second wicket. (Photo | PTI)

By Shadab Akhtar Rabbani
Online Desk

Chennai Super Kings tamed Kings XI Punjab at home by claiming their fourth win of IPL 2019 by 22 runs to reclaim top spot. CSK, who went in with three changes, dominated the game from the start and consolidated their impressive record at home in the IPL. Having given a target of 161 runs, MS Dhoni's captaincy made sure they didn't let the game out of their grip at any point in the match.

Here are the three major takeaways from CSK's win over KXIP:

Faf's fifty and late flourish

Faf du Plessis hit a fifty on return to the starting line-up with a 38-ball 54. He first put on 56 runs with Shane Watson for the first wicket and then another 44 with Suresh Raina for the second wicket. 

After the fall of du Plessis and Raina on consecutive deliveries, CSK's run-scoring dried out before skipper MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu fired to lead CSK to a competitive 160/3 in 20 overs.

They put on 60 runs in 6.2 overs with Dhoni finishing with an unbeaten 37 off 23 balls that included four boundaries and a maximum.

Spinners on top at Chepauk again

Spinners from both sides impressed at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. First, it was KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin who picked all the three wickets giving away just 23 runs in four overs in his homecoming. His teammate and leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin also bowled an economical spell of 0/23 from four overs when the pacers went for over 8-an over.

CSK veteran Harbhajan Singh put KXIP on the backfoot with double strikes in the second over of the innings. He finished with figures of 2/17 from his four overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir bowled with an economy of 6 and 5 respectively. 

Spinners have been doing fairly well on the slow Chepauk wicket with Harbhajan lighting up the opening match of the IPL with a Man of the match performance.

CSK's gamble pays off

After the loss of two wickets for seven runs, KXIP consolidated their innings with a 110 stand between KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan. Having bowled his ace spinners out, MS Dhoni was left with pacers Deepak Chahar and debutant Scott Kuggeleijn to bowl the last three overs. 

Kuggeleijn, who had gone for 27 off his first two overs, bowled a tight 18th over, giving away just seven runs and taking the all-important wicket of KL Rahul. In the next over, Deepak Chahar started with two full tosses but came back brilliantly to take David Miller's wicket and put the game out of KXIP's hands.

Needing 26 off the last over, KXIP could only manage 3 runs courtesy of some brilliant death bowling by Kuggeleijn, who returned with figures of 2/37.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CSK vs KXIP Faf du Plessis IPL 2019 MS Dhoni Harbhajan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp