Three things we learned from RCB vs DC

Change in colours but no change in fortunes for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Delhi Capitals inflicted a sixth successive defeat on Virat Kohli's side at Bengaluru. After being put into bat, RCB never really got going and uncharacteristic knock from Kohli and wickets in regular intervals meant RCB only managed 149/8. In response, DC lost an early wicket but a captain's knock from Shreyas Iyer got them over the line despite a late wobble.

Here are the three major takeaways from DC's win over RCB:

Rabada runs through RCB

On a two-paced wicket, Kagiso Rabada once again showed why he is regarded as one of the finest bowlers in the world as he finished with his career-best T20 figures and set the platform for DC's third win.

Rabada's 4/21 was not just the best figures by a Delhi bowler against RCB beating Glenn McGrath's 4/29, it was who he dismissed and when that made all the difference.

At the end of the powerplay, Rabada got rid of the dangerous AB de Villiers. Just when Kohli was getting ready to press the accelerator, Rabada got him too. He was the first of three wickets in the 18th over, which ensured that instead of chasing in excess of 160, DC were only chasing 150.

For his efforts, he also walked away with the Purple Cap.

Chinnaswamy changes colours again

While it should take nothing away from another poor performance from RCB in all departments, it should be noted that having to play in different conditions isn't always easy. Especially, if you have to do that at home.

So far this season, most grounds seem to have an established way the pitch behaves. While it has been turning in Chennai and Delhi, chasing has been the way to go in Mumbai but RCB have had three pitches that have all behaved differently.

While the first two games were basically a batting paradise, the first game offered a little something to the bowlers while the second one was nothing but a road. In their third home game, RCB have had to deal with something completely different as they came up against a pitch in which strokeplay wasn't easy.

The last thing you want is to not have a consistent track and an added advantage of conditions, especially at home.

RCB's mission impossible

Six successive losses to start the season is not only far from ideal but also almost impossible to recover from, especially if you are hoping to make the playoffs.

Depending on how other results go, RCB will need to win all of their remaining games or at least seven of their eight games to harbour any hopes of making it to the playoffs. There is no margin of error anymore for Kohli if they are to avoid another disappointing season.

Before they can even dream about the playoffs, they first need to get off the mark and ensure that they avoid equalling the record for most consecutive losses in a season, which currently is nine.