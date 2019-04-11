Three things we learned from Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Shadab Akhtar Rabbani By

Online Desk

Mumbai Indians chased down a massive target of 198 runs with three wickets in hand against KXIP in a sensational win at Wankhede Stadium.

It was led by a superb knock by stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard. With Rohit Sharma missing his first IPL game in 11 years, Pollard invited KXIP to bat first on a batting heaven.

The match went into the last ball before the hosts pulled it off and with it, they now take the number three spot in the IPL points table.

Here are the three takeaways from the match:

KL-Gayle show

KXIP started off slow scoring just 20 runs in the first four overs on a flat deck. Swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle started the show in the fifth over, milking Jason Behrendorff for 23 runs that including three sixes.

He was provided support from the other end by his opening partner KL Rahul who kept the scoring rate high.

Gayle provided the platform for a big finish as he hit seven huge sixes in his 36-ball innings. The pair put on 116 runs before Gayle departed after making 63 runs that included three hits to the fence.

KL Rahul kept his composure after getting to his fifty. He started the onslaught by smashing his India teammate Hardik Pandya for 25 runs in the penultimate over. He finally got to his maiden IPL century in the last over helping KXIP to finish with a big total of 197/4 on the board.

The openers' form is a big boost for KXIP going into the second half of the season.

Shami comes to the fore

When every bowler was getting hit for big sixes and fours, ace pacer Mohammad Shami was at the top of his game. he gave away just four runs in his first two overs to put the pressure of the asking run-rate on the Mumbai batsmen.

Coming in for his second spell in the 16th over when MI were going berserk, Shami removed the Pandya brothers in the same over to put a brake on the run-chase. Shami got very little support from the other KXIP bowlers as most were hammered to all parts of the ground. He finished with figures of 3/21.

It wasn't a day for the bowlers, starting with Mumbai pacemen who were assaulted by the KL-Gayle. Hardik Pandya was the most expensive on the day as he gave away 57 runs from his four overs picking up two wickets.

Spinner Rahul Chahar was the most economical of MI bowlers as he gave away only 27 runs from his quota of four overs.

Pollard embraces captaincy

Playing the match as the skipper in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard took the responsibility of finishing the game off himself. Pollard, who wasn't having the best of IPL this season, promoted himself up the order and came in at two-down with the score 56 in 7.4 overs.

What went after that was sheer power off Pollard's willow. He targeted the bowlers with Ankit Rajpoot and Sam Curran being his biggest victims as he smashed 10 towering sixes in his 31-ball 83 run innings before he was out in the last over with MI needing 4 runs off 4 deliveries.

Pollard was well supported by another Caribbean Alzarri Joseph who joined him after the loss of Pandya brothers. The duo hit 54 runs off 23 deliveries to help hosts pull-off an exciting finish.

Joseph made sure MI got over the line as he hit the winning runs, two off the last ball. Alzarri came into the game after a record-breaking spell against SRH.