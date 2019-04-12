Three things we learned from Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Shadab Akhtar Rabbani By

Online Desk

CSK won a nail-biting contest against RR as they beat the hosts by four wickets. With the win, CSK maintain their top spot in the points table as they have now won six of the seven matches they have played in this year's edition.

Here are the three takeaways from the game:

Hosts' collapse

RR have lost very close games in this year's edition winning just one against the RCB. Today, it

seemed like they had another plan as the openers Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane got going from the

start. They smashed boundaries at will before Rahane was dismissed in the third over.

Jos Buttler was out in the next over after hitting Shardul Thakur for three consecutive boundaries. RR

reached 48/2 in 4 overs and looked set for a big total on the cards.

Steve Smith came out to the middle but he never looked settled as RR's scoring rate slowed down

with wickets falling at regular interval.

Ben Stokes was the highest contributor for the hosts as he scored 28 off 26 balls. However, it was

Shreyas Gopal's seven-ball 19 that lifted RR to a respectable 151/7.

Jadeja's century

CSK spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 100th IPL scalp when he had experienced Steve Smith

caught at deep-midwicket by Ambati Rayudu. Jadeja celebrated the wicket with a hand gesture that

symbolised a 100.

Jadeja, who started his IPL journey with RR, was the most economical bowler for MS Dhoni's side. He

gave away just 20 runs from his four overs while picking up two wickets.

He was well supported by spinners Mitchell Santner and Imran Tahir who finished with figures of 1/25 and 0/24 respectively. CSK pacers Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur finished with two wickets apiece.

Overall, it was a brilliant bowling effort by 'men in yellow'.

The finish and the drama!

18 runs required off the last over, Ravindra Jadeja hits a six off the first ball and then gives it to Mahendra Singh Dhoni to finish things off. Dhoni gets a double off the next ball before being knocked over in the third delivery of the last over.

With eight runs required off three balls, Mitchell Santner took two doubles with one of them unfolding an on-field drama. The straight umpire gave no-ball on the full-toss, while the leg-umpire didn't agree prompting MS Dhoni to return to the field for a discussion.

Nevertheless, it remained a legal delivery. With four required off the last ball, Ben Stokes bowled a wide. And Mitchell Santner finished off the game with the six over Ben Stokes' head.

The match was brought to such a stage after an impressive 95-run partnership between MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu to lift the team from slumps at 24/4. Rayudu scored a 47-ball 57 including two fours and three sixes.

MS Dhoni was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 43-ball 58 that took CSK close to the target.