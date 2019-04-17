Three things we learned from Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals

Srihari By

Kings XI Punjab snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs at Mohali on Tuesday. After winning the toss, RR elected to field and things didn't go according to plan for the visitors. KXIP's top-order all contributed, led by KL Rahul fifty and they posted 182/6 courtesy of a final flourish from R Ashwin. In response, RR never quite kept up with the required rate and eventually fell short despite Stuart Binny's heroics.

Here are the three takeaways from KXIP's win over RR:

Change isn't always good

After a morale-boosting win over MI, RR made three changes to the side against KXIP. And while the idea behind making the changes was logical, it didn't quite work out as planned.

Ish Sodhi, who is one of the finest leg spinners going around, simply found it difficult to get going and was smashed for 41 in his four overs.

Stuart Binny was picked as an all-rounder but didn't bowl and came in to bat far too late and despite his best efforts (33 off 11 balls), he couldn't quite get his side over the line.

Ashton Turner, who many expected to have played at least a game by now, finally came in to the side but he couldn't repeat his heroics in Mohali and perished for a golden duck.

KXIP turn things around

After starting the tournament with three wins out of four, things were going great for KXIP but they hit a bump in the road in their last four games, as they lost three, including the last two heading into this game against RR.

However, a 12-run win over Ajinkya Rahane's side meant that they got back on track and went level on points with fourth-placed KKR. They also improved their home record to four wins out of five.

With the teams so close heading into the business end of the tournament, KXIP's home form will be crucial.

Consistency? What consistency?

So far, the only constant when it comes to the overseas players in both RR and KXIP has been change. Neither side has been able to settle on a consistent quartet and have chopped and changed quite a bit.

While KXIP's changes have not always paid dividends, the rationale behind their decision certainly makes a lot of sense. They have gone in with spinners on pitches that offer a bit of turn, with extra pace on flat decks and in-form bowlers over tried and tested ones.

For RR, it has been all about finding two players who complement Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, who have done their best to keep the team afloat. They haven't always been successful and while injuries have forced their hand, their lack of clarity has cost them more often than not, especially when it comes to assigning roles and picking the right player for the right role.