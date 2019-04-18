Three things we learned from Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Srihari By

Mumbai Indians ended Delhi Capitals' three-game winning streak after thrashing them by 40 runs. After winning the toss, MI opted to bat and a late flourish from the Pandya brothers helped them post 168/5 on a track that was offering plenty of assistance for the spinners. In response, DC got off to a great start but lost their way once spin was introduced and eventually stuttered and stumbled to 128/9.

Here are the three major takeaways from MI's win over DC:

Indian stars flying under the radar

While all the talk after the announcement of India's World Cup squad has been about Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar, under the radar, two of India's most important players have flourished so far.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are two of India's most important players going into the World Cup and both players have been sensational so far in IPL 2019. They have been executing their roles perfectly for MI and that bodes well for India as well.

Hardik has developed into an incredible finisher who is consistently clearing the fence at the death and finishing the innings with a strike rate in excess of 200 on a regular basis.

If Hardik is delivering with the bat at the death, Bumrah is doing the same with the ball. He has been nailing his yorkers and the batsmen have no answer to his variations at times.

Delhi still struggling to make the most of home advantage

In a tournament like the IPL, where there are times when you are on the road for a week or two at once, it is important to make home advantage count.

There are few better teams at doing that than CSK, who have won all four of their home games so far. On spin-friendly tracks, CSK's spinners have been unplayable.

However, despite having a track tailor-made for spin, DC have struggled so far at home. From Ricky Ponting to Prithvi Shaw, they have complained about the nature of the wicket, instead of making the most of it.

So far, DC have played four games at home and barring the Super Over win over KKR, they have lost all the other games. They will definitely have to improve their record at home if they are keen on making the playoffs.

MI clicking into gear at the perfect time

After losing two of their first three games, MI must have been getting a sense of deja vu but since then they have been on a roll. They have won five of their next six games and are now in second place with 12 points from nine games and are within touching distance of clinching a playoff spot.

They have clicked into gear at the right time and while they have had some sensational performances so far at the death with both bat and ball, it has by and large come with captain Rohit Sharma being a spectator.

And that is a scary prospect for any side who are going against them.