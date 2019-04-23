Three takeaways from CSK's six-wicket win over SRH

Srihari By

Chennai Super Kings reclaimed top spot in IPL 2019 after their six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. Chasing 176 for victory, Shane Watson's 53-ball 96 was enough to end CSK's two-game losing streak and make it five wins out of five at home.

Here are the three takeaways from CSK's win over SRH:

SRH's tame finish costs them dear

Although Jonny Bairstow was dismissed early, David Warner and Manish Pandey laid the platform with the bat. At 134/2 after 15 overs with Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar at the crease, they would have been looking for a total close to 200.

Instead of finishing with a flourish, SRH managed just 41 from their last five overs and just 24 from their last three. They managed just three boundaries (two fours and a six) from the final five overs. Vijay Shankar scored a 20-ball 26, which was not what was required in the context of the game.

Even Manish Pandey, who was supposed to be the set batsmen just hit one six. Although he finished with an unbeaten 83 off 49 balls, his inability to score big at the end ended up costing his side dear.

Watson repays Dhoni's faith

After the one-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, MS Dhoni was critical of CSK's top-order batsmen. He urged them to understand the situation and if needed be able to finish the innings as it is much easier for them than someone coming in with just a few overs to go.

Shane Watson seemed to have taken that to heart when he came out to bat against SRH. Before his knock, he had just 147 runs at an average of 14.7 and strike rate of 112 in this year's IPL.

However, against SRH, with CSK chasing a big total at home for the first time this season, he calculated his innings perfectly. Much like he did in last year's final, where he scored a sublime century, the Australian took his time at the start, playing out a maiden to begin the innings.

But he picked the bowlers he wanted to target and on Tuesday, it was Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan. He didn't let either bowler settle and in the end, he repaid the faith shown by Dhoni as he got CSK over the line.

CSK continue their stunning home form

If you take care of business at home, your job becomes a lot easier. That is just what CSK have been doing in IPL 2019.

Five games at home. Five wins. CSK's incredible record in IPL 2019.

That has afforded them the luxury of a couple of defeats away from home in their last couple of games. With the next two games also at home, they will be looking to create history and finish the season unbeaten at home.