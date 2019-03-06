Home Sport IPL

IPL nearing, franchises clueless about workload management plans

In fact, after a meeting in December, the franchises are yet to hear from the BCCI about any development on this. The IPL starts on March 23.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the BCCI and Committee of Administrators (CoA) have been talking about workload management of players during the IPL, they are yet to initiate talks with the franchises in this regard.

In fact, after a meeting in December, the franchises are yet to hear from the BCCI about any development on this. The IPL starts on March 23. On Monday, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary revealed talks are on about managing the workload of players, keeping in the mind the World Cup soon after the IPL. While he mentioned they have not arrived at a decision yet, at least three franchises that this newspaper spoke to revealed that they have not heard anything about workload management.

“We have been reading rep­o­rts about the BCCI’s workload management policy for the IPL. But the truth is, none of us ha­ve been kept in the loop over th­ese developments. We have the tournament starting in less th­an 20 days, and if the BCCI in­­­d­e­ed puts a plan in place, th­en we will be in a tight situati­on. Mo­­st of the teams have alre­ady st­arted planning their combina­ti­on factors,” a franchise official said.

While the absence of IPL Go­verning Council has contributed to this lack of communication, franchises also mentioned th­at there hasn’t been a single workshop in the lead-up to this season. “We had one on the ev­ening before the IPL auctions. Even there, we were informed th­at in due course all doubts wi­ll be cleared. In that meeting, it was only the franchises that brought up the topic of worklo­ad after reading news reports. The BCCI didn’t initiate any such discussion,” the franchise official added.

What has also contributed to the confusion is that the Indian team management is yet to arrive at a definite decision. So­mething is expected after the Au­stralia series when the phy­­sio submits a report on where each player stands in terms of niggles. While all the franchises are expected to be given a directive by the team management on how to manage the workload, resting key players is yet to be spoken about.

Meanwhile, since the timi­ngs of matches are yet to be fina­lised, the franchises have also not been able to release tickets. As reported by this newspaper, the broadcasters are understood to be pushing for a 7 or 7.30pm start instead of the usual 8 pm. But the CoA continues to ponder because an early start will also mean that the afternoon match has to be brought forward from 4 pm. Even half-an-hour is considered hard on the players, given that most of India will be under the spell of summer.

Sources indicated that the br­oadcasters and sponsors have called for afternoon matches to begin by 5 pm and are not overly concerned about the overlapping even if it eats into their revenues.

