Home Sport IPL

IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals rope in Sourav Ganguly as advisor

In his new role, Ganguly will work closely with team's head coach Ricky Ponting and guide the team in its quest to bring the IPL trophy to Delhi.

Published: 14th March 2019 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was Thursday appointed advisor of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

In his new role, Ganguly will work closely with the team's head coach Ricky Ponting.

"I am very pleased to come on board with the Delhi Capitals," Ganguly said, on his association.

"Having known the Jindals and the JSW Group for years, I am now excited to be a part of their latest sports venture. I am really looking forward to working with the players and the support staff."

Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL.

"Sourav is one of the most astute minds in world cricket. A lot of what we see in Indian cricket today was born because of Sourav. His aggression, positivity and never say die attitude are traits we want the Delhi Capitals team to imbibe. It is truly an honour that Sourav has chosen Delhi as his IPL team.

"I have no doubt that our team will benefit immensely from his experience, guidance and advice. Sourav has been like family to me and I am deeply humbled to have him as an advisor," said Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will kick-start their season against Mumbai Indians on March 24 at the Wankhede Stadium. They will play their first home match on March 26, when they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Sourav Ganguly Indian Premier League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp