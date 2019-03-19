Home Sport IPL

Eight-city IPL 2019 trophy tour begins, fans have fun

At the start to the 8-city tour, fans were seen attempting several shots and then comparing that to a video shot of the cricketer they selected.

IPL 2019 trophy

IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: To bring fans closer to the Indian Premier League (IPL), broadcaster Star Sports has collaborated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make the upcoming edition interesting for fans with an artificial intelligence-powered training installation that is being developed by Google.

During the tour, which started here on Sunday, the IPL trophy will travel to each franchisee city, giving fans opportunity to get their hands on the coveted cup they would want their favourite team to lift.

At the Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, fans experienced a new and evolved platform called the 'AI Coach', which compared their shots and skils with their favourite pros. Fans had the opportunity to attempt Mahendra Singh Dhoni' Helicopter shot, Virat Kohli's cover drive, Rohit Sharma's pull, and Delhi-boy Rishabh Pant's switch-hit.

During the trophy tour, fans will also get an opportunity to click selfies with the trophy that they see during every game of the tournament on their television screens.

