CSK banking on experience and excellence says Jagadeesan

CHENNAI: The IPL is yet to kick off, but fans in Chennai are already under the spell of ‘yellow fever’. Nearly 15,000 turned up for a practice session of the Chennai Super Kings the other day. Such outpour of emotions can create pressure on players. It can also make them extra motivated.

N Jagadeesan, the reserve wicketkeeper of CSK, says this is a boost for the players and adds to the already upbeat mood in the camp of the defending champions. “It was electrifying to see the support and warmth of the fans during the practice sessions. It feels great as a team. All of us are determined to give our best when the tournament starts. We wish to start on a good note and take it from there,’’ he said.

The team has been practising for a few days now and beginning to focus on the job that lies ahead for them. Be it Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, M Vijay or skipper MS Dhoni himself, the batsmen have been playing a lot of aerial shots. In particular, Raina is looking good as usual against the spinners and polishing his footwork.

Jagadeesan says there is no specific instruction to sharpen only the aerial shots.

“It is just that the players want to get the rhythm and practise shots that come in handy in this format. Raina and Rayudu are experienced players and know what suits their game. In short, all of us know what our roles are and we have been training as per requirement,” said the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper.

Many former cricketers have opined that what sets CSK apart from the rest is the quality of Indian players in their ranks. Apart from Dhoni, Raina, Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja, they have Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, M Vijay. Mohit Sharma is a new addition this season.

“We are blessed with a lot of quality players. It helps us in team combination. We play as a unit. Our excellent bonding and understanding helps us gel.”

With the Indian team management wanting World Cup-bound players to take rest during IPL, chances are that Dhoni could skip a game or two or play as a batsman.

“As far as I am concerned, I am focussed on my job,” said Jagadeesan. “At the camp, I am keen to improve my skill sets and work ethics. In case an opportunity comes, I am mentally prepared.”

Many predict the opening-day blockbuster between the CSK and RCB to be a high-voltage game. “There is no pressure. We have the experience of playing in all types of situations. We will go about our task in a routine manner,’’ said Jagadeesan.